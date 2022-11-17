London, UK, 17 Novemeber 2022

Media and Games Invest (M8G): Swedish re-domicile going ahead

Media and Games Invests (MGIs) recent EGM confirmed that the group can now proceed with its relocation to Sweden, set for January 2023, and the associated improvements to corporate governance, which should remove potential barriers to investment. Q322 results are scheduled for 15 November and, as with Q222, we would expect there to be a benefit from new publishers coming on board with an offset from a more testing economic backdrop. The inclusion of recent acquisition Dataseat from July will begin to step up the proportion of revenues and earnings generated from the demand-side. MGIs valuation remains well below peers.

MGIs share price is down 60% year to date, while global adtech peers have fallen by 53% on average, reflecting the market rotation away from high-growth sectors. Quoted gaming companies have done a little better, falling by 20%. MGIs shares are valued below both sets of peers. Parity on average across FY2123 would imply a share price of 3.93 (July: 5.06), with a DCF indicating a value of 4.13.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Fiona Orford-Williams +44 (0)20 3077 5739 media@edisongroup.com

Milo Bussell +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv