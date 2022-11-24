London, UK, 24 November 2022

Media and Games Invest (MGI): Adtech credentials boosted by Google partnership

Media and Games Invests (MGIs) media operation, Verve Group, has been made a partner on Googles Open Bidding platform. This gives it far wider reach on both the demand (advertiser) side and supply (publisher) side, accessing inventory (advertising opportunities) via real-time auctions. MGIs Q3 revenue growth was strong at 39% (23% organic) and FY22 guidance was lifted, with margin pressure from market conditions resulting in unchanged EBITDA guidance. We have adjusted our forecasts accordingly. Googles endorsement should give greater confidence in MGIs medium-term prospects as it concentrates on organic growth rather than on M&A. The rating remains at a market discount to peers.

MGIs share price is down 57% year to date, versus global adtech peers down 52% on average, while quoted gaming companies have done a little better, retrenching by 25%. MGIs shares are valued below both sets of peers. Parity averaged across FY2123 would imply a share price of 4.43 (was 3.93), with a DCF indicating a value of 4.21 (was 4.13).



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

