Media Culture Adds Director of Analytics to Drive Measurement Strategy

DALLAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Culture, an independent brand performance agency, announced today that Bethany L. Peters has joined its leadership team to spearhead the agency's Analytics, Data Science, and Software Development initiatives.

In the role of Director of Analytics, Peters will utilize her PhD in Economics and extensive experience to advance the agency's service offering. She has a proven track record across a variety of brands including American Airlines, Walmart, McKesson, Kimberly Clark, U.S. Army, the Dallas Mavericks, Brooks, and more.

Peters has previously held senior-level positions at Sears Holdings Company, Empower MediaMarketing, and RAPP. She will report to Jared Harrington, Media Culture's Vice President of Analytics.

"Our clients deserve the best," said Harrington. "Bethany reflects our commitment to providing our clients access to the most talented minds in the industry. Having transitioned from Economics to Analytics, Bethany not only brings a unique perspective, but she also possesses immense talent."

"I have worked for a variety of companies and agencies," said Peters. "Media Culture fits the characteristics I love most about my various experiences: It is client-first, focused on growing the business of its clients, while still being a family environment with little emphasis on hierarchy. I'm excited to be a member of this team."

Since its founding in 1995, Media Culture – formerly known as Koeppel Direct – has existed at the forefront of change in the performance marketing industry. And as technology and media consumption has evolved, so have its capabilities. Media Culture has developed leading analytic expertise, expanded its proven, nimble brand response and demand generation approaches across a variety of channels, and built a track record of success. Through it all, Media Culture's clients have remained priority number one.

