Media Invitation: National University Health System Launches World's First Public Hospital's Healthy Longevity Clinic at Alexandra Hospital

The National University Health System (NUHS) and Alexandra Hospital (AH) have achieved a milestone by unveiling the world's inaugural Healthy Longevity Clinic by public healthcare. Nestled within Singapore's Alexandra Hospital, the clinic aims to delay biological ageing, thereby optimising functionality and resilience and increasing health span through evidence-based diagnosis and intervention. Using biomarkers of ageing that are specific to the Singapore population, the clinic will leverage breakthroughs from the research Centre for Healthy Longevity and incorporate advances in geroscience and healthy longevity medicine towards precision medicine.

The Healthy Longevity Clinic endeavours to amplify the healthspan of Singaporeans by three years within the next decade. Set against the backdrop of NUHS Centre for Healthy Longevity (CHL) research unit at Alexandra Hospital, this clinic synergizes scientific discoveries with practical application, ensuring a broader populace reaps the benefits of evidence-based longevity medicine. The CHL is under the leadership of its Director, Professor Andrea Maier, an internal medicine specialist, renowned for translational research in ageing and age-related diseases diagnostics and pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions in ageing humans. The longevity clinic led by cardiologist consultant Dr Laureen Wang, carries out personalized assessments that encompass an array of innovative techniques, from arterial stiffness measurements to epigenetic analyses, and tailor interventions that extend beyond traditional healthcare models. A multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, allied health experts, and health coaches, collaborates to craft personalized health plans that encompass lifestyle modifications, medical interventions, and targeted therapies. Individuals are presented with unprecedented opportunities to contribute to pioneering research through ongoing clinical trials of supplements and repurposed drugs.

