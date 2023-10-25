Media.Monks Elevates Two Executives to the C-Suite, Appointing Deborah Heslip and Laura Davis as Co-Chief Client Officers Globally

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital-first and data-driven marketing transformation company Media.Monks has bolstered its C-suite with the promotion of two senior executives, Deborah Heslip and Laura Davis, to Co-Chief Client Officers. The move underscores Media.Monks' commitment to deliver clients a unified offering across content, data&digital media and technology services through excellence in account service.

Together, Heslip and Davis will continue to evolve the company's business team structure and operations, partnering with Media.Monks practice leadership to cultivate client relationships and deliver bespoke solutions for accounts. The Media.Monks account team is composed of client relationship managers at companies that have merged with Media.Monks since 2018 across the three practices, bringing a diverse range of backgrounds and subject matter expertise.

Based in Los Angeles, Deborah Heslip will oversee the company's large-scale global accounts. Heslip previously oversaw one of Media.Monks' top global accounts as EVP, Global Group Account Director. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Laura Davis will oversee Media.Monks' established and growing accounts globally. Davis was previously EVP, US Portfolio Clients and Strategy.

Media.Monks was recently named one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies for the fourth year straight, and is the operating brand of S4 Capital, which reported revenue of almost £1.1 billion in 2022. With a foundational mission to disrupt the digital marketing and technology industry with a single, unitary structure, Media.Monks offers clients seamless access to an 8,550-strong team of multidisciplinary digital talent organized across 57 talent hubs in 32 countries. Key to translating client challenges into solutions, the Media.Monks account team is the connective tissue between client and talent which will now operate under Deborah and Laura's strategy and leadership.

"Stepping into this new role as Chief Client Officer is a milestone moment for me personally, and for our entire account team at Media.Monks," said Deborah Heslip. "We've seen massive shifts in our industry brought on by continuous innovation and emerging technology like AI, and with that comes demand for a more flexible and agile client-agency partnership. I'm excited to continue to develop our client team at Media.Monks, doubling down on our promise to build integrated teams that deliver boundary-pushing work for our clients."

"At its core, our industry is built upon excellence in client partnership, and there's never been a more important time for us to evaluate and uplevel our approach at Media.Monks," said Laura Davis. "As the industry changes, we must also change. I'm thrilled to take on a new opportunity in my role as Chief Client Officer, bringing together a tremendous team united by a single mission to disrupt the industry for good and to usher our clients into this new era."

"We are thrilled to see two of our executive leaders Deborah Heslip and Laura Davis moving into the Media.Monks C-suite as Co-Chief Client Officers," said practice leaders and CEOs Bruno Lambertini, Wesley ter Haar, Chris S. Martin and Brady Brim-DeForest. "Strong client relationship management and account integration is core to delivering on our mission to be a new age, new era partner operating across time zones as a unified team. Under Deborah and Laura's leadership, the Media.Monks account team will continue to deliver exceptional client service by bringing top talent across content, data&digital media and technology services together to activate on client challenges and opportunities in the now."

Both midwestern natives, Deborah Heslip and Laura Davis bring extensive agency and brand experience to Media.Monks. Deborah has held account management positions at leading agencies including J. Walter Thompson Worldwide, Ogilvy & Mather, Doner and Publicis Group; while Laura brings extensive client-side expertise at brands including Wells Fargo, BlackRock and Visa.

About Media.Monks

Media.Monks is the purely digital operating brand of S4Capital plc that connects 8,550+ digital natives across one global team. We are united by a mission to shift industries forward and pave the path towards ambitious outcomes so our clients and our people can realize their full potential for growth. Our unified model combines solutions in media, data, social, platforms, studio, experience, brand and technology services to help our clients continuously reinvent themselves throughout increasingly rapid cycles of disruption. Our efforts to shape culture, build innovative technologies and unlock the future of growth have earned recognition from numerous esteemed panels: we maintain a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), regular recognition at Cannes Lions, inclusion in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players (2020-23), the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-23), a record number of FWAs, and have earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023. Together, these achievements solidify our experience in digital innovation, excellence in craft, and commitment to personal growth.

About S4Capital

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practices: Content, Data&digital media and Technology Services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

Victor Knaap, Wesley ter Haar, Christopher S. Martin, Scott Spirit and Mary Basterfield all joined the S4 Capital Board as Executive Directors. The S4 Capital Board also includes Rupert Faure Walker, Paul Roy, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Naoko Okumoto, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day.

The Company now has approximately 8,550 people in 32 countries with approximately 70% of revenue across the Americas, 20% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 10% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Content currently accounts for approximately 60% of revenue, Data&digital media 30% and Technology Services 10%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

