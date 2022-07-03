MEDIA ONLY LIVE FEED AND PHOTOS FOR PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

|
A CAPITOL FOURTH returns live from Washington, D.C., hosted by country music star and four-time Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton, for the 42nd edition of America's national Independence Day celebration on PBS. Guyton will lead an all-star cast in a patriotic evening of unrivaled musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly. A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Monday, July 4, 2022 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide and will be streaming on YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth.
A CAPITOL FOURTH features performances and appearances by: Darren Criss, Cynthia Erivo, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Jake Owen, Keb' Mo', Emily Bear, Rachel Platten and and Loren Allred with the National Symphony Orchestra.
Experience the interactive Multivu News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8676256-capital-concerts-pbs-a-capitol-fourth-2022/
