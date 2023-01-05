Media Release: Analog humidity sensor for industrial applications now available

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

5 January 2023, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Analog humidity sensor for industrial applications now available

Sensirion announces the SHT40I-Analog humidity sensor developed specifically for demanding industrial applications and harsh environments, where high noise levels might preclude the use of digital solutions. Customer-specific output characteristics for high-volume applications enable easy design-in.

Stäfa, Switzerland The SHT40I-Analog is a humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications, such as refrigerator and air-conditioner use cases, and any other application where high system noise precludes the use of digital solutions.

The SHT40I-Analog is built on the established foundation of our fourth-generation humidity sensor platform, enabling new possibilities in the industrial applications field, says Matthias Scharfe, Product Manager for Humidity and Temperature Sensors at Sensirion. With this launch, we now offer a perfect solution for long-term stability in applications where system noise is a critical factor.

Like the SHT4xI digital series, the analog version offers 5 V supply voltage, robust housing and increased driving strength to meet the demands of harsh operating environments. An optional periodic variable power heater means they can be operated in extremely challenging environments, including those with constant high humidity and condensing atmospheres.

In addition to the recommended standard version SHT40I-HD1B, different customer-specific output characteristics and options for the filter membrane and cover are available upon request.

Specifications Typ. relative humidity accuracy 2.5 %RH Operating relative humidity range 0 100 %RH Response time (63%) 4 s Typ. temperature accuracy 0.3 °C Operating temperature range -40 125 °C Supply voltage 4.5 5.5 V Package size 1.5 x 1.5 x 0.5 mm3

About Sensirion Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the worlds leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The companys aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.