|
31.03.2022 15:57:55
Media Release: Complete solutions for emission monitoring and predictive maintenance
|
Sensirion Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Complete solutions for emission monitoring and predictive maintenance
With the foundation of the new subsidiary Sensirion Connected Solutions, Sensirion has expanded its technology and product portfolio to cover the whole value chain from sensor technology to data analytics and complete solutions. Sensirion Connected Solutions combines sensor technology know-how with advanced data analytics, connectivity and cloud technology to offer easy-to-use and scalable products for emission monitoring and predictive maintenance.
"At Sensirion Connected Solutions we focus on developing scalable and easy-to-use end-to-end solutions that help our customers to improve the reliability and efficiency of their operations," says Felix Hoehne, General Manager at Sensirion Connected Solutions.
With the acquisition of the machine diagnostics start-up AiSight in September 2021, Sensirion Connected Solutions complements its product portfolio offering a complete solution for the growing field of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for industrial equipment. Machine breakdowns and unplanned downtime significantly increase production cost and maintenance complexity. AiSight's solution combines high-performance vibration sensors with artificial intelligence-based data analytics to automize machine diagnostics generating actionable insights from anomaly detection to failure prediction and root cause analysis. This provides manufacturing companies with an easy-to-use and scalable tool to reduce unplanned downtime and optimize their maintenance processes.
Learn more about Sensirion Connected Solutions on its new website: www.sensirion-connected.com
About Sensirion Connected Solutions
Sensirion Connected Solutions specializes in providing sensor-based end-to-end solutions and services to improve efficiency and reliability for a more sustainable future. By combining unique innovative sensor technology, data analysis and a well-thought-out user experience, Sensirion Connected Solutions offers easy-to-use and scalable solutions for emission monitoring and predictive maintenance. The company is located in Stäfa (Switzerland), Berlin (Germany) and Chicago (United States). Sensirion Connected Solutions is part of Sensirion Holding, a globally leading manufacturer of digital microsensors for high-performance environmental and flow sensing.
Additional features:
File: Sensirion Connected Solutions Logo
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sensirion Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 50
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 306 40 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 306 49 06
|Internet:
|www.sensirion.com
|ISIN:
|CH0406705126
|Valor:
|A2JGBW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1317171
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1317171 31.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sensirion Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
31.03.22
|Medienmitteilung: Komplettlösungen für die Überwachung von Treibhausgasemissionen und die vorausschauende Instandhaltung (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Media Release: Complete solutions for emission monitoring and predictive maintenance (EQS Group)
|
22.03.22
|Medienmitteilung: Miniaturisierter und kosteneffizienter Temperatursensor jetzt weltweit erhältlich (EQS Group)
|
22.03.22
|Media Release: Miniaturized and cost-efficient temperature sensor is now available worldwide (EQS Group)
|
17.03.22
|Media Release: Jya launches state-of-the-art air purifiers (EQS Group)
|
17.03.22
|Medienmitteilung: Jya bringt moderne Luftreiniger auf den Markt (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|Sensirion Holding AG: Media Release Annual Results 2021 (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|Sensirion Holding AG: Medienmitteilung Jahresergebnis 2021 (EQS Group)