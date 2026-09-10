Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: DynamiQ-X BG2300: Fast and accurate biogas and biomethane analysis in under a minute



10.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

September 2026, Sensirion, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

DynamiQ-X BG2300: Fast and accurate biogas and biomethane analysis in under a minute

Qmicro by Sensirion announces the launch of the DynamiQ-X BG2300, a micro-gas chromatograph designed for fast and reliable online biogas and biomethane analysis. Engineered for biogas upgrading plants and biomethane facilities, the DynamiQ-X BG2300 delivers true international readiness without compromise.

Built on Qmicro’s proven micro-GC chip technology (MEMS), the DynamiQ-X BG2300 analyzer delivers complete gas composition results in just 45 seconds. Designed with an inert sample path, the analyzer ensures precise and reliable hydrogen sulfide quantification across the biogas value chain, from approximately 1% H2S in biogas to as low as 1 ppm in biomethane.

In a single measurement, the DynamiQ-X BG2300 determines calorific value, provides accurate gas composition analysis, and quantifies hydrogen sulfide. This empowers customers to obtain key process information in under a minute from a single analyzer.

With its combination of worldwide certifications, standardized configuration and robust safety technology, the DynamiQ-X BG2300 sets a new benchmark for online analysis of biogas and biomethane. It empowers customers to operate safely and efficiently anywhere in the world.

Learn more about the DynamiQ-X BG2300 gas analyzer:

https://www.qmicro.com/products/gas-analyzers/dynamiq-x-bg2300

About Qmicro by Sensirion

Qmicro offers high-tech products and solutions for on-line gas composition analysis enabled by micro-GC chip technology (MEMS). Application areas include industrial process control and automation. Qmicro has developed the “DynamiQ” micro-GC gas analyzer product line, and these on-line gas monitors are supplied in application-specific configurations to selected customers, typically system integrators, OEMs and expert distributors. The instruments are configured for one specific application and are therefore sold as analyzers for this single application. Qmicro has been part of Sensirion since 2021.

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production.

More information: www.qmicro.com