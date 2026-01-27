Sensirion Aktie

Sensirion für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JGBW / ISIN: CH0406705126

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.01.2026 08:00:04

Media Release: Engineered for accuracy, built to endure: Sensirion announces highly intrinsically stable CO2 sensor

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release: Engineered for accuracy, built to endure: Sensirion announces highly intrinsically stable CO2 sensor

27.01.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Media Release
27.01.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Engineered for accuracy, built to endure: Sensirion announces highly intrinsically stable CO2 sensor
The SCD53 enables worry-free CO2 sensing even under demanding conditions through excellent long-term stability, best-in-class accuracy and robustness. Sensirion is excited to launch their next generation high-performance CO2 sensor in late 2026.

Stäfa, Switzerland – SCD53 is designed to address an increasingly relevant challenge in gas sensing: maintaining accuracy long-term without relying on costly manual recalibration or regular exposure to outdoor fresh air. Many sensors in use today successfully apply automatic baseline calibration algorithms (i.e., “ABC” or “ASC”) to maintain their accuracy over time. These assume regular exposure of the sensor to air at the atmospheric baseline concentration. However, not all applications can guarantee fulfillment of this condition, including demand-controlled ventilation (DCV) systems for permanently occupied spaces, exclusively mechanically ventilated buildings, or smart greenhouses.

The SCD53 combines Sensirion’s leading expertise in photoacoustic NDIR sensing with advanced laser technology for excellent long-term stability independent of fresh-air based recalibration algorithms. Furthermore, the sensor provides best-in-class accuracy, with robustness against dust, vibrations or mechanical forces. Integrated humidity and temperature compensation, as well as optional pressure correction, enable reliable readings across a demanding range of environmental conditions. On-demand measurements, compact sensor size and a reflow solderable LGA package make integrating SCD53 simple, flexible and cost-efficient.
For more information, please visit our product page.
At a glance - SCD53 CO2 sensor:

  • Highly intrinsically stable without ASC / ABC
  • Robust performance across a wide range of environmental conditions
  • Accuracy: ±(30 ppm + 3% m.v.)
  • Compact size and reflow solderable
  • Launch Date: Q4 2026

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.

 

Additional features:

File: SCD5x_Illustration

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2265912

 
End of News EQS News Service

2265912  27.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sensirion Holding AG

mehr Nachrichten