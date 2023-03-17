Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Gas chromatograph for fast and accurate gas analysis anywhere



17.03.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

March 2023, Sensirion, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Gas chromatograph for fast and accurate gas analysis anywhere

Qmicro by Sensirion will present the DynamiQ-S micro gas chromatograph at Pittcon 2023 in Philadelphia, PA, USA. The DynamiQ-S provides fast and accurate gas analysis for monitoring or industrial lab analysis purposes.

The DynamiQ-S micro gas chromatograph is designed to monitor gas compositions such as natural gas, hydrogen or biogas in industrial processes and factory automation applications. Extremely compact, easy to handle and requiring little maintenance, the gas chromatographs enable fast and accurate on-line gas analysis anywhere. The integrated micro GC chips enable analysis times of less than a minute. The DynamiQ-S instrument can be programmed for continuous, unattended process monitoring as well as manual gas analysis.

Expanding with US partners

Qmicro by Sensirion is looking for US partners that have (micro) gas chromatograph experience and are able to sell, install and support micro GCs for these different applications.

DynamiQ-X also exhibited at Pittcon

In addition to the DynamiQ-S, Qmicro by Sensirion will present a second product at the trade fair: the DynamiQ-X, a process gas chromatograph for on-line gas analysis. The compact explosion safe DynamiQ provides on-line monitoring of various process gases in industrial applications and delivers concentrations and calculated values related to their composition. It is extremely fast, accurate and able to monitor gas compositions such as natural gas, hydrogen and other process gases. The process GC is ATEX- and IECEx-certified and the US certifications CLASS I, DIVISION 1 (GROUPS B, C and D, T4) are pending.



Visit Sensirion at Pittcon (booth #739) in Philadelphia, PA, USA, March 1822, and learn more about the DynamiQ-S and DynamiQ-X. Additional information can also be found online at www.qmicro.com/product/dynamiq-s and www.qmicro.com/product/dynamiq-x.

About Qmicro by Sensirion

Qmicro offers high-tech process gas chromatographs for on-line gas composition analysis enabled by micro-GC chip technology (MEMS). Application areas include industrial process control and automation. Qmicro has developed the DynamiQ micro-GC gas analyzer product line, and these on-line gas monitors are supplied to system integrators, OEMs and expert distributors. Qmicro has been part of Sensirion since 2021.

Sensirion is one of the worlds leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1,000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The companys aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production.

More information: www.qmicro.com

Contact: info@sensirion.com, Phone: +41 44 306 40 00