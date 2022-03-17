Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Jya launches state-of-the-art air purifiers



17.03.2022 / 10:18





Media Release

17 March 2022, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion inside: Jya launches state-of-the-art air purifiers

Sensirion is proud to announce that Smartmi Tech's high-end air purifier brand Jya relies on Sensirion environmental sensors for its Fjord series air purifiers designed to measure VOCs (volatile organic compounds), temperature and humidity. The air purifiers in the Fjord series help to reliably monitor and efficiently clean indoor air, improving people's health and wellbeing.

Stäfa, Switzerland - There are growing concerns about air pollution levels, both outdoors and indoors. Good air quality is a key component of healthy living, since long-term exposure to polluted air can lead to permanent health issues. Air in enclosed spaces can even be more polluted than outdoor air because indoor air is not circulated as much as outdoor air. Considering that people spent most of their time indoors, it is essential to eliminate air pollutants to improve indoor air quality and thus well-being.

And that's where Jya's Fjord series comes in. Jya now is now offering the Fjord and Fjord Pro air purifiers that impress with their sophisticated design and efficiently remove concentrations of air pollutants to provide clean air indoors. Both devices are packed with innovative features and smart technologies designed to detect not only temperature and humidity but also other important air pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5/PM10 - like bacteria, smoke, dust, pet dander, pollen, etc.) and VOCs (gases, odors, etc.). The Jya Fjord has a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 450 m3/h, cleaning air in up to 54 m2 (581 sq. ft.) every hour, while the Pro version has a CADR of 550 m3/h, cleaning air in up to 62 m2 (667 sq. ft.). They protect against 99.95% of all kinds of invisible harmful substances, giving the device compelling performance, outstanding purification capabilities and excellent efficiency. The key air quality data is shown on an HD OLED touchscreen display with touch controls that toggle through different stats, making it easy to identify the indoor air quality conditions or switch to different operating modes. The devices can also work as standalone solutions and automatically with the built-in air quality sensors that auto-adjust the running speed. Thanks to the Smartmi Link app, the Jya air purifiers are compatible with all major smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

"As the importance of good air quality and the use of air purifiers is increasing, sensor technologies are playing a crucial role in emerging scenarios. Thanks to Sensirion's high-quality and exceptionally accurate environmental sensors, our air treatment devices can constantly and reliably monitor various indoor air pollutants and efficiently improve indoor air quality," says Dai Xin, Head of R&D at Jya.

The air purifiers in Jya's Fjord series rely on Sensirion's innovative environmental sensors, such as the VOC sensor and the humidity and temperature sensor. Sensirion's environmental sensor solutions provide detailed and highly reliable information about relevant environmental parameters, all while enabling easy integration into applications for customers. Thanks to Sensirion's smart sensor solutions, air purifiers can monitor air quality reliably and accurately, while operating automatically to increase energy efficiency and minimize power consumption.

"We are proud of the strong relationship we have formed with Jya and that we can count on them among our customers. Jya's state-of-the-art air purifiers are the perfect application for our environmental sensors, offering highly reliable and accurate environmental monitoring. As two innovative companies, our goal is to enable smart and reliable applications that improve health and quality of life," says Kang Wang, Area Sales Manager at Sensirion China Co. Ltd.

Jya's Fjord series air purifiers are available now. Learn more about Jya at https://eu.jyalife.com/

For more information about Sensirion's environmental sensors, please visit www.sensirion.com



About Sensirion - Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and liquid flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.

About Smartmi Tech - A Global Pioneer of Home Appliance Consumption Upgrade

Since the establishment of 2014, Smartmi has been committed to making heart-moving home appliances. By merging smart tech with home appliances, Smartmi focuses on creating high-quality products that help improve the quality of life for users. Smartmi has achieved No.1 shipment in the industry of air purifier in China throughout the years, while also has won G-mark Award, iF Design Award, Reddot Award and China's Red Star Award multiple times. Through the products, Smartmi reshapes people's lifestyle continuously. Here at Smartmi we take pride in releasing dozens of products with designs that exceeds the industry, quality that exceeds the standard, and user experience that exceeds expectation and chasing our vision of becoming a global pioneer in home appliance consumption upgrade.

About Jya

Jya, a professional purifier brand under Smartmi Tech, provide differentiated air purification solutions for families and businesses that pay attention to air health upon the technology accumulation and supply chain advantages of Smartmi Technology in this field. The brand gene of "Jya" originates from the in-depth understanding of air purification products by Smartmi Technology. Jya brings the ultimate experience of air purification to users through continuous leading technology application, innovative function design and consumption scenario development. It is a brand innovator promoting the upgrading of the industry. In the future, Jya will proactively explore innovative technologies and application scenarios in other frontier innovation fields of professional purification, to guard people's home health environment and continuously meet people's diversified needs for quality life.