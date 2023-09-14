Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Leading a paradigm shift in continuous methane emissions monitoring next-generation sensor technology from Sensirion Connected Solutions



14.09.2023 / 08:09 CET/CEST





Media Release

14 September 2023, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Leading a paradigm shift in continuous methane emissions monitoring next-generation sensor technology from Sensirion Connected Solutions

Sensirion Connected Solutions, a leading provider of sensor-based end-to-end IoT monitoring solutions, has introduced new sensor technology for their Nubo Sphere continuous methane emissions monitoring solution, which detects, locates and quantifies fugitive methane emissions from oil-and-gas infrastructure. Equipped with proprietary, laser-spectroscopy sensor technology, Nubo Sphere reliably delivers a more accurate picture of methane emissions, while maintaining the solution's low total cost of ownership.

Stäfa, Switzerland The next generation Nubo Sphere from Sensirion Connected Solutions is the first to use miniaturized, lab-proven IR laser spectroscopy technology in the field. These low-cost sensors replace metal-oxide (MOx) sensors in the Nubo Sphere solution, enabling several key improvements that address the oil-and-gas industrys needs.

Outstanding detection and location capabilities

When detecting and locating methane emissions, speed saves time, material and, ultimately, money. Next-generation Nubo Sphere sensors detect methane emissions up to 20 times faster than MOx sensors. This enables the detection of short or even intermittent methane emissions and allows Nubo Sphere to locate methane emissions reliably to the correct equipment group.

Improved quantification performance

Equipped with these new sensors, Nubo Sphere has achieved unprecedented performance quantifying methane emissions, even for the purpose of total site-level emissions quantification. Laser spectroscopy sensors take absolute measurements of methane concentrations in air, rather than relative measurements derived from changes in methane concentration. This provides the Nubo Sphere solution with data accurate enough to reliably quantify emissions.

Low cross-sensitivity

The new Nubo Sphere sensors detect methane and only methane. Laser spectroscopy avoids the cross-sensitivities to humidity, temperature and other gases that are typically present on oil-and-gas sites. This provides more accurate measurements, while also maintaining sensor accuracy longer.

Low cost of ownership

Nubo Sphere is designed to be cost efficient and future proof. Sensors are built into replaceable cartridges, making upgrades easy and keeping overall costs down. All in-service Nubo Spheres are eligible to use the new laser spectroscopy sensors.

At Sensirion, our extensive knowledge in affordable, high-performance sensor technology, data analytics, and IoT solutions shines through in our next-gen Nubo Sphere. With advanced laser spectroscopy at its core, Nubo Sphere empowers operators to take LDAR (leak detection and repair) programs to the next level in terms of reliability and efficiency. It's a long-awaited game-changer, improving probability of detection, location and quantification of emissions, finally helping meet upcoming regulations cost-efficiently. says Susanne Pianezzi, Sales Director at Sensirion Connected Solutions.

Showcasing Nubo Sphere performance

Blind controlled-release test campaigns have already demonstrated the advantages of laser spectroscopy sensors over MOx sensors. Sensirion Connected Solutions submits Nubo Sphere for annual testing at Colorado State Universitys Methane Emissions Technology Evaluation Center facility. This years ADED testing campaign confirmed that Nubo Spheres laser spectroscopy sensor has set the stage for the next level of leak detection and repair programs and, on top, improves quantification performance. This makes it a future-proof continuous monitoring asset, set to achieve compliance with upcoming regulations and existing voluntary initiatives like OGMP2.0.

The results of Nubo Sphere's performance testing at ADED 2023 will soon be available to the public in a whitepaper. Sensirion Connected Solutions will be providing an exclusive preview of this whitepaper at the World Petroleum Conference, September 17 21 in Calgary, Canada.

Sensirion Connected Solutions at the World Petroleum Conference

This month, Sensirion Connected Solutions will be taking their innovative sensor technology on the road. With governments and oil-and-gas producers planning to reduce global methane emissions, the Nubo Sphere solution will be a part of realizing many of their goals. The natural showcase for the solution is the triennial World Petroleum Conference, a meeting of hundreds of industry and government leaders from 100 countries.

Nubo Sphere, including its next-generation sensors, will be on display at the World Petroleum Conference, September 17 21, in Calgary, Canada, at booth 2302. Visit Sensirion Connected Solutions at the World Petroleum Conference to see the Nubo Sphere solution and talk to the experts.



About Sensirion Connected Solutions

Sensirion Connected Solutions specializes in providing sensor-based, end-to-end solutions and services to improve efficiency and reliability for a more sustainable future. By combining unique innovative sensor technology, data analysis and a well-thought-out user experience, Sensirion Connected Solutions offers easy-to-use and scalable solutions for emission monitoring and predictive maintenance. The company is located in Stäfa, Switzerland, in Berlin, Germany and in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Sensirion Connected Solutions is part of Sensirion Holding, a global leader in the manufacture of digital microsensors for high-performance environmental and flow sensing. www.sensirion-connected.com