Media Release: Miniaturized and cost-efficient temperature sensor is now available worldwide

22. March 2022, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Miniaturized and cost-efficient temperature sensor is now available worldwide

Sensirion presents its fourth-generation temperature sensor series: the STS4x. The fully digital and cost-efficient temperature sensor is highly accurate and offers industry-leading lead times. The sensor platform is available in different accuracy classes and is currently represented by the STS40.

Stäfa, Switzerland - Due to its small size, cost-efficiency and low power consumption, the STS4x is well-suited for mass production and battery-driven designs. The digital I2C interface enables operation without external signal disturbance, while proven production processes guarantee the highest reliability in the field. On top of that, it benefits from the high-tech engineering of a wide range of sensor components thanks to Sensirion's CMOSens(R) technology. Currently, the series is represented by the STS40, which comes with a temperature accuracy of (T = ± 0.2(C.

With functionalities like enhanced signal processing, three distinctive I2C addresses and communication speeds of up to 1 MHz, all sensors in the STS4x series offer top performance. Moreover, thanks to its tiny footprint of only 1.5 × 1.5 × 0.5 mm3, the dual-flat no-leads (DFN) package can easily be integrated into various applications. Furthermore, the wide supply voltage range of 1.08 to 3.6 V and low current consumption of 0.4 µA for a typical average current measured once per second allows the series to be implemented into battery-driven designs. Overall, the STS4x series offers cost efficiency while maintaining top performance among comparable sensors on the market.

"Thanks to our many years of temperature sensing expertise, we were able to develop our tiniest temperature sensor to date, which despite its size and cost-efficiency offers top performance, outstanding accuracy and industry-leading lead times. We want to give our customers the opportunity to cost-efficiently produce high-quality devices without long waiting times," says Matthias Scharfe, Product Manager Humidity and Temperature Sensors at Sensirion.

For more information about Sensirion's STS4x temperature sensors, please visit www.sensirion.com/sts4x

About Sensirion - Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.