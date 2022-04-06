Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: New versions of the SEN5x environmental sensor node now available



06.04.2022 / 08:00





Media Release

April 2022, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

New versions of the SEN5x environmental sensor node now available

Sensirion presents its SEN50 and SEN55 environmental sensing solutions for measuring relevant environmental parameters. The SEN50 and SEN55 environmental sensor nodes serve as a straightforward sensor solution platform whose simple integration can reduce time-to-market and cut costs for manufacturers of indoor air quality solutions.

Stäfa, Switzerland - April 2022 - Indoor air pollution inside buildings such as workplaces or homes can be harmful to breathe in and can lead to long-term health issues. Air pollution in enclosed spaces not only comes from outside air but can also be released by sources such as cleaning products and cooking. It is therefore important to maintain good indoor air quality in order to have a healthy and safe environment. Inadequate ventilation and a lack of air purification can lead to higher levels of indoor pollutants. Monitoring environmental parameters can help to indicate when ventilation or air purification is necessary by reporting the levels of relevant pollutants.

Sensirion's environmental sensor nodes are designed for use in indoor air quality applications. The SEN50 environmental node is part of the SEN5x series and represents a straightforward sensor solution platform for the accurate measurement of particulate matter. In addition to particulate matter, the SEN55 is able to detect other environmental parameters, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and oxidizing gases (NO x ), as well as humidity and temperature. Sensirion's algorithms enable straightforward integration into various applications. The implemented engine known as Sensirion Temperature Acceleration Routine (STAR) accelerates the device's response to ambient temperature changes by a factor of two to three. This, together with a temperature compensation engine, provides a better user experience and more accurate measurements to end-users. Device manufacturers therefore save valuable project time and personnel resources. End customers receive reliable air quality measurement and can benefit from an improved indoor environment with better health and comfort.

"Built on highly reliable and advanced environmental sensors, Sensirion has developed the SEN5x environmental sensor node to provide a fast and straightforward integration into indoor air quality applications. With the SEN50 and SEN55, we offer new versions to fulfill our customers' needs and continue our efforts to lead the journey in environmental sensing solutions," says Antonio Rubino, Environmental Sensor Node Product Manager at Sensirion.

Learn more about Sensirion's SEN50 and SEN55 environmental sensor nodes here.

About Sensirion - Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and liquid flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.