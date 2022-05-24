+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 15:00:00

MEDIA RELEASE: Public Service Commission Issues Requests for Proposals in Docket No. 2022-105-E

 COLUMBIA, S.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- State agency seeks qualified independent consultants to provide analysis of testimony and evaluation of legal filings.

The logo of the South Carolina Public Service Commission.

South Carolina regulatory agency seeks qualified independent consultants to provide analysis and evaluation.

The Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSC) has issued a request for proposals seeking qualified independent third-party consultants and/or experts in Docket No. 2022-105-E, related to the South Carolina Public Service Authority (also known as Santee Cooper).  

This docket pertains to South Carolina Public Service Authority's 2023 Triennial Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

Any contract awarded by the Commission as a result of this RFP will include (but not be limited to) the following contract obligations: assisting the Public Service Commission in carrying out its duties for purposes of reforming Santee Cooper in accordance with Proviso 117.172 of the Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations Act, evaluating the legal filings, and providing professional oral and written analyses of documents contained within the South Carolina Public Service Authority's (a/k/a Santee Cooper) 2023 Triennial Integrated Resource Plan, which will be filed in accordance with S.C. Code Ann. Section 58-37-40. More information on this docket can be found on the PSC's Docket Management System at the following link:

The requests for proposals can be downloaded at this link.

All interested firms or individuals who wish to respond to this RFP should note that the deadline for questions is Wednesday, May 18th, 2022. The deadline for proposals is Monday, July 18th, 2022.

For more information, please contact Matthew Hall at 803-737-2805 or at matthew.hall@admin.sc.gov.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-release-public-service-commission-issues-requests-for-proposals-in-docket-no-2022-105-e-301553829.html

SOURCE South Carolina Public Service Commission

