Media Release: Sensirion air quality sensors harmonized with RESET Air Standard



June 8, 2023, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Sensirion air quality sensors harmonized with RESET Air Standard

Sensirion is proud to announce the harmonization of its air quality sensors with the RESET Air Standard. This step simplifies the accreditation process for indoor air quality monitors and enables customers to comply with RESET standards while ensuring accurate and reliable indoor air quality monitoring.

Indoor air quality significantly impacts the health, well-being, productivity, and overall quality of life for occupants of both commercial and residential buildings. Research has shown that poor indoor air quality can lead to a range of health issues, including respiratory problems, allergies, asthma, and even long-term chronic illnesses. Healthy building standards, such as the RESET Air Standard, provide a framework to ensure the creation of healthier and more sustainable built environments. RESET strongly believes that you cannot effectively solve what you cannot measure. It therefore focuses on data quality and transparency, promoting continuous monitoring and data collection via standardization to drive awareness, visibility, and effective solutions for indoor air quality challenges.

To ensure high data quality, RESET accredits indoor air quality monitors that meet their standards with the RESET Air Certification, making them eligible for RESET projects. To obtain this certification the following five environmental parameters need to be tracked through continuous real time monitoring: CO 2 , Particulate Matter (PM2.5), Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), Relative Humidity (RH), and Temperature (T). This is where Sensirion comes into play.

Sensirion is committed to harmonizing its products with relevant building standards and, as a one-stop-shop for air quality sensors now offers a solution for measuring all five required environmental parameters with only two sensors the environmental sensor node SEN54 and the CO 2 sensor SCD41. Moreover, Sensirion recently released a specialized application note that assists customers in implementing the VOC feature in accordance with RESET and WELL (IWBI) requirements. The integration of Sensirion's sensors simplifies the accreditation process for indoor air quality monitors and enables customers to comply with the RESET Air Standard while ensuring a short time to market and an effective cost structure.

Stanton Wong, president of RESET, stated, "RESET welcomes Sensirion's harmonization of their air quality sensors with our standard and we fully support their transparency on limitations and processing of the VOC output signal."

Sensirion is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration: "We are delighted to partner with RESET in creating meaningful standards around indoor air quality that enhance people's health and cognitive performance. The ability to measure all five parameters with only two sensors facilitates our customers' compliance with RESET," Marco Gysel, Business Development Manager at Sensirion.

Learn more about Sensirions sensors here and find more information about the RESET Air Standard here.

About Sensirion Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the worlds leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The companys aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com

About RESET®

RESET is a data standard, accompanied by a set of assessment tools, created, and managed by GIGA to develop actionable, long-term strategies towards health and sustainability for the built environment. RESET focuses on creating a structure around data and analytics to generate opportunities for improvement and optimizations by combining the development of continuous monitoring and cloud software to increase the visibility of health and sustainability data in the built environment. For more information about RESET, please visit: www.reset.build