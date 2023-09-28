Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion and AirTeq collaborate for the launch of the new best in class indoor air quality monitor AirCheq Pro



28.09.2023





Media Release

28.09.2023, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz



Sensirion and AirTeq collaborate for the launch of the new best in class indoor air quality monitor AirCheq Pro

Sensirion and AirTeq are proud to announce their partnership for the launch of the indoor air quality monitor AirCheq Pro Series. This collaboration combines the precision and quality of Sensirion's Swiss-made sensors with AirTeq's commitment to delivering exceptional indoor air quality solutions for commercial and residential environments.

Stäfa, Switzerland / Culemborg, The Netherlands Sensirion and AirTeq are committed to providing high-quality indoor air quality solutions. The AirCheq Pro Series is specifically designed to provide comprehensive insights into indoor environments, ensuring that users can enjoy healthier, more comfortable living and working spaces, empowering them to identify areas for improvement and make informed decisions to optimize air quality. The AirCheq Pro Series is a versatile solution that puts the comfort and health of users first and the sensors included in the device offer an array of benefits.



Humidity and temperature sensor: Sensirions SHT4x series are highly accurate and reliable humidity and temperature sensors that offer the best price-performance ratio on the market. They build on an optimized CMOSens® chip that offers reduced power consumption and improved accuracy specifications. Tape and reel packaging combined with its suitability for standard SMD assembly processes make it ideal for high-volume applications.

Particulate matter sensor: The SEN55 environmental node from Sensirion is a straightforward sensor platform for the accurate measurement of particulate matter. Thanks to proprietary algorithms, it can be easily integrated into various applications and allows device manufacturers to save valuable project time and personnel resources.

Volatile organic compounds (VOC) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) sensor: Sensirions VOC and NOx sensor offers a solution for two sensors on a single chip, facilitating design-in and saving design costs. The two sensor signals can be used to automatically trigger the removal of indoor air gas pollutants.

Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) sensor: The SCD4x is Sensirions miniature CO 2 sensor and offers high accuracy at an unmatched price and smallest form factor. The SMD assembly allows cost and space effective integration with maximum design freedom. Tape and reel packaging makes the SCD4x ideal for high-volume applications.



This partnership underlines our shared commitment to delivering high-quality indoor air quality solutions. Sensirion's reputation for producing some of the most advanced and reliable sensors aligns seamlessly with AirTeq's dedication to ensuring user comfort and health. By integrating Sensirion's sensors into the AirCheq Pro Series, we aim to provide users with a dependable and user-friendly tool for understanding and enhancing their indoor air quality says Arie den Hartog, CEO at AirTeq.

About Sensirion Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the worlds leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The companys aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.

About AirTeq Revolutionizing the way we understand and manage our indoor environments.

Airteq, with offices in The Netherlands, USA, and Abu Dhabi, is a leading provider of real-time indoor environment quality monitoring and management solutions, designed to foster a healthier indoor environment in the build environment. With a robust range of over 100 different sensors and offering multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, LoRaWAN, Modbus and BACnet allows AirTeq to offer customers unparalleled flexibility in integrations with external systems such as Building Management Systems. The AirTeq dashboard provides an in-depth look into crucial indoor environmental factors, energy consumption and occupancy. Standard certification reporting allows for earning credits towards major building and environmental certifications such as WELL, BREEAM and ESG. With a focus on effortless usability and real-time data access, AirTeq aims to revolutionize the way we understand and manage our indoor environments. For more information on AirTeq and its comprehensive range of solutions, visit www.airteq.eu.