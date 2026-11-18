Sensirion Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGBW / ISIN: CH0406705126
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18.11.2026 07:30:04
Media Release: Sensirion announces global availability of the downmount version of its successful SLF liquid flow series
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Sensirion Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release
The SLF3S-0600D and SLF3S-1300D liquid flow sensors feature a downmount design for direct integration into fluidic manifolds without tubing or fittings, reducing assembly complexity and overall costs. They deliver accurate flow measurement at low flow rates, with bidirectional measurement ranges of up to 2 ml/min and 40 ml/min, respectively. The sensors are ideally suited for demanding microfluidic applications and OEM integration into analytical, diagnostic, and industrial equipment requiring compact, reliable, and cost-effective fluidic system designs.
The SLF3x series is the next generation of Sensirion’s liquid flow sensors. By combining Sensirion’s excellent 20-year track record in low and ultra-low flow rate sensing with an optimized mechanical design, the SLF3x takes the well-established functionality to the next level in price-performance ratio. The sensors provide maximum performance, stability and long-term reliability and enable monitoring the entire system operation and detecting common failure modes for a wide range of applications, including the fields of diagnostics, analytical instruments and life science equipment.
The liquid flow sensors of the SLF3x series are based on Sensirion’s proven CMOSens® Technology. Its simplified design supports cost-efficient integration while maintaining straightforward fluidic, electrical, and mechanical connections. The unobstructed flow channel with no moving parts, combined with inert wetted materials, provide outstanding chemical resistance and excellent media compatibility.
“Our new downmount liquid flow sensors enable a new level of integration for microfluidic devices used in life science, analytical, and industrial applications. By integrating directly into fluidic manifolds, they reduce assembly footprint and costs, while delivering top performance at low flow rates”, says Diego Monserrat Lopez, Product Manager for liquid flow sensors.
SLF3S-0600D and SLF3S-1300D are now available for purchase through our global network of trusted channel partners.
For more information or to obtain the SLF3S-0600D or SLF3S-1300D, please visit our website or contact your local Sensirion distribution partner.
SLF3S-0600D liquid flow sensor: https://sensirion.com/products/catalog/SLF3S-0600D
About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sensirion Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 50
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 306 40 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 306 49 06
|Internet:
|www.sensirion.com
|ISIN:
|CH0406705126
|Valor:
|A2JGBW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2429986
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429986 18.11.2026 CET/CEST
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