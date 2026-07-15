Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion announces global availability of the SFM3505-300 and SFM3505-300-X next generation compact flow sensor



15.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

July 2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion announces global availability of the SFM3505-300 and SFM3505-300-X next generation compact flow sensor

Sensirion announces the general market availability of the SFM3505-300 and SFM3505-300-X. These high performance and compact flow sensors are part of our next-generation compact digital flow family, succeeding the proven SFM3119 and SFM3100. Featuring a completely re-engineered architecture, it delivers best-in-class performance with ultra-low noise and high accuracy across an extended flow range from –150 to +300 slm. The sensor is offered in two performance tiers, SFM3505-300 with standard (2.3% m.v.) and SFM3505-300-X with high (1.5% m.v.) accuracy.

Built on Sensirion’s latest 5th-generation CMOSens® Technology, the SFM3505 integrates the sensor element and advanced signal processing on a single microchip. This enables fast, stable, and fully calibrated digital output via a standard I²C interface, ensuring long-term reliability and robust operation over the sensor’s lifetime.

It is calibrated for air and oxygen and incorporates on-chip temperature compensation, ensuring precise measurements under varying conditions. Its optimized flow channel design enables minimal pressure drop across the full dynamic range, making it ideal for inspiratory flow measurements in applications such as mechanical ventilation, anesthesia, and gas mixing systems.

“With the SFM3505, Sensirion meets all customer requirements, including low pressure drop, low noise levels, and high accuracy at high flow rates, while also ensuring accurate operation at low flow rates – all in a compact form factor,” says Pauline Simonet, Product Manager for flow sensors.



For more information or to obtain the SFM3505, please visit our website or contact your local Sensirion distribution partner.

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.