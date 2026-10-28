Sensirion Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGBW / ISIN: CH0406705126
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28.10.2026 07:30:04
Media Release: Sensirion announces global availability of the single-use SFM3304-D for proximal flow measurement in mechanical ventilation
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Sensirion Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release
October 2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz
Sensirion announces global availability of the single-use SFM3304-D for proximal flow measurement in mechanical ventilation
The single-use SFM3304-D gas flow sensor is designed to be used in close proximity to patients and is an ideal solution for mechanical ventilation, smart resuscitation, or medication nebulization. It accurately monitors bi-directional flow, both inspiratory and expiratory, up to ±250slm. The sensor features an integrated heater to prevent condensation in highly humid conditions and can easily be connected to respiratory breathing tubes due to its medical cones.
The SFM3304-250-D is our new gas flow sensor for flow monitoring in close proximity to patients. It is the successor of the SFM3300-D with identical pins and form factor. However, its flow path has been re-engineered and its sensor chip is four generations younger. As a result, performances such as noise, and independence to inlet conditions have been improved and the new chip provides additional features like response time tuning, averaging options, better diagnostics and faster readout.
The SFM3304-D is individually packaged for contamination protection and ease of use. The packaging is permeable to ethylene oxide, which enables a possible sterilization step. The standard label on the packaging available through distribution features relevant traceability information. The label may require additional customer-specific markings depending on the intended use and applicable
regulations. A customization is possible upon project registration.
“The SFM3304-D looks like its predecessor, the SFM3300-D, but our innovation lies in the new generation sensor chip and a re-engineered flow path design. The proven concept of the single-use proximal sensor remains the same: we have a single-use, robust sensor, easy to connect and disconnect even in emergency situations, equipped with a heater to prevent condensation. At the same time, we offer a real upgrade with the SFM3304-D: the new flow path improves the sensor’s noise specifications, its independence to inlet conditions and even its pressure drop. And the new chip offers a faster I2C and readout frequency, better diagnostics and status, with the possibility to tune the sensor’s response time and averaging.” says Pauline Simonet, Product Manager for gas flow sensors.
SFM3304-D is now available for purchase through our global network of trusted channel partners.
For more information or to obtain the SFM3304-D, please visit our website or contact your local Sensirion distribution partner.
About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions
Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sensirion Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 50
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 306 40 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 306 49 06
|Internet:
|www.sensirion.com
|ISIN:
|CH0406705126
|Valor:
|A2JGBW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2421330
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2421330 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
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