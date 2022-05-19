Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion inside: Temperature and humidity monitor THEye



19.05.2022 / 11:23





Media Release

May 19, 2022, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion inside: Temperature and humidity monitor THEye

The Swiss company FiveCo launches compact data loggers under its new brand THEye. These monitor temperature and humidity of the environment for various applications such as the transportation of perishable goods or precious objects. For accurate results, they rely on Sensirions temperature and humidity sensors.



What do the monitoring of cold chains for food and pharmaceuticals and the transport of valuable objects such as ebony or paintings have in common with the monitoring of laboratory environments, wine cellars and greenhouses? The answer is as simple as it is important: ambient temperature and humidity must always be controlled. To ensure close monitoring, FiveCo has now developed THEye TH-2.

The device can monitor the temperature and humidity of its environment with a tunable measurement frequency. The THEye smartphone application stores all data on a secure server and allows it to be accessed remotely. That way, the user has complete control over his data. The IP68 rating proves that THEye is dust-proof and can be fully submersed. Thus, it is resistant to its environment. On top of that, the device impresses with an autonomy of up to 8 years. The entire solution is built into a compact device measuring only 31.8 x 38 x 11.5 mm roughly the size of a bottled water cap. Available in two versions with different temperature accuracy, THEye's ingenious integration of temperature and humidity sensors makes all units extremely sensitive to environmental fluctuations.

Sensirion is proud to support and partner with innovative companies, generating transparency and traceability around the world. THEye is a perfect example of how our temperature and humidity sensors can be used to make the world smarter and more efficient. states Matthias Scharfe, Product Manager Humidity at Sensirion.

For accurate results, FiveCo relies on Sensirions temperature and humidity sensor series SHT3x. The sensor series combines multiple functions and various interfaces (I²C, analog voltage output) with an application-friendly, very wide operating voltage range (2.15 to 5.5 V). Both versions of THEye are equipped with sensors of this series. For the THEye TH-2 ISO specifically, FiveCo developers used the SHT33-DIS, whose ISO17025 certification allows the logger to be cold chain compliant.

This partnership between our two Swiss companies granted the opportunity to develop a reliable, compact and easy-to-use product which we are most proud of says Antoine Lorotte, CEO of FiveCo.

Learn more about THEye here: www.theye.ch

Learn more about Sensirions temperature and humidity sensors here: www.sensirion.com/humidity



About Sensirion Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the worlds leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The companys aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.

About FiveCo Engineering firm

Founded in Lausanne in 2002 by engineers in microtechnology from the EPFL, FiveCo is an engineering firm specializing in the outsourcing of innovative engineering. FiveCo has managed more than 320 projects over the past 20 years and counts among its clients names such as Astrium, Nestlé, Nissan, Hublot, Safran, Fischer Connectors...

For more information: www.fiveco.ch.