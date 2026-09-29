Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion ranks third among the top 100 most innovative companies in Switzerland in 2027



29.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

September 2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Sensirion ranks third among the top 100 most innovative companies in Switzerland in 2027

Sensirion, the expert in smart sensor solutions, ranks third among the top 100 most innovative companies in Switzerland in 2027. Innovation has been part of Sensirion’s DNA ever since its founding. The company’s commitment to innovation has now been confirmed by the ranking of “Top 100 Innovative Companies Switzerland 2027.” With its third-place ranking, Sensirion has been recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the country. The award from Bilanz, PME and Statista is based on a comprehensive analysis of innovation achievement, patent strength and innovation culture. The top-three ranking underscores Sensirion’s leading role as an innovation partner for sensor solutions worldwide.

Being named the third most innovative company in Switzerland confirms Sensirion’s consistent focus on innovation and the continuous development of trailblazing sensor solutions. Sensirion invests in research and development to support customers around the world with precise and reliable technologies for applications in industry, medical technology, consumer electronics and automotive industry.

The Top Innovative Companies Switzerland 2027 ranking was conducted by Bilanz, PME and Statista and is based on a multi-stage assessment process. The analysis incorporated the assessments of employees, evaluations by external innovation experts and the strength of a company’s patent portfolio. In total, more than 5,000 people were surveyed and around 20,000 company evaluations were carried out. The patent data was provided by LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions and rated using the Patent Asset Index, which considers both the technological relevance and the economic significance of the patents.

The evaluation was based on three equally weighted innovation dimensions: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. It took into account the development of new products and technologies, the continuous improvement of processes and digital solutions, and a working environment that fosters creativity, entrepreneurship and the implementation of new ideas.

With its third place in the ranking, Sensirion is one of the companies that not only drive innovation through technological excellence, but make this ethos an integral and enduring part of their processes and corporate culture. This result underscores the company’s ambition to create long-term added value for customers, partners and society through continuous innovation.

More information on the top 100 most innovative companies in Switzerland:

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.