Media Release: Sensirion to showcase thermal-mass gas metering technology at India Energy Week 2026 – proven performance for a multi-gas future

12.01.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz
Sensirion to showcase thermal-mass gas metering technology at India Energy Week 2026 – proven performance for a multi-gas future
Trusted by more than 11 million meters worldwide, Sensirion’s thermal-mass technology delivers accurate, low-power, and future-ready gas metering solutions.
Sensirion announces its first ever participation at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, where the company will present its established thermal-mass gas metering technology and broad portfolio of gas meter modules. With over 11 million meters installed worldwide, certified by harmonized standard EN 17526 and validated by long-term studies, Sensirion is a trusted partner for accurate, reliable gas metering.
Sensirion’s thermal-mass technology delivers high accuracy, ultra-low power consumption, and long-term stability, covering flow ranges from G1.6 to G25, and is capable of measuring natural gas, biogas, hydrogen blends, and pure hydrogen. Its compact, maintenance-free design enables future-proof meters that adapt to evolving gas compositions while reducing logistics and operational costs.
The portfolio also includes the new SGM5304 gas meter module, a next-generation solution with low-power operation and future-ready compatibility in the same compact form factor.
Visit us at India Energy Week 2026 from Jan. 27-29, 2026, to experience Sensirion’s thermal-mass solutions and discuss your gas metering projects with our experts.
