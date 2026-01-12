Sensirion Aktie

WKN DE: A2JGBW / ISIN: CH0406705126

12.01.2026 07:00:03

Media Release: Sensirion to showcase thermal-mass gas metering technology at India Energy Week 2026 – proven performance for a multi-gas future

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
12.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

12.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

12.01.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

 

Sensirion to showcase thermal-mass gas metering technology at India Energy Week 2026 – proven performance for a multi-gas future

Trusted by more than 11 million meters worldwide, Sensirion’s thermal-mass technology delivers accurate, low-power, and future-ready gas metering solutions.

Sensirion announces its first ever participation at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, where the company will present its established thermal-mass gas metering technology and broad portfolio of gas meter modules. With over 11 million meters installed worldwide, certified by harmonized standard EN 17526 and validated by long-term studies, Sensirion is a trusted partner for accurate, reliable gas metering.

Sensirion’s thermal-mass technology delivers high accuracy, ultra-low power consumption, and long-term stability, covering flow ranges from G1.6 to G25, and is capable of measuring natural gas, biogas, hydrogen blends, and pure hydrogen. Its compact, maintenance-free design enables future-proof meters that adapt to evolving gas compositions while reducing logistics and operational costs.

The portfolio also includes the new SGM5304 gas meter module, a next-generation solution with low-power operation and future-ready compatibility in the same compact form factor.

Visit us at India Energy Week 2026 from Jan. 27-29, 2026, to experience Sensirion’s thermal-mass solutions and discuss your gas metering projects with our experts.

 

 

Additional features:

File: Sensirion_PressRelease_IEW26_Visual

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2257426

 
End of News EQS News Service

2257426  12.01.2026 CET/CEST

