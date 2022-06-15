Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media release: Shorter delivery times for high-precision humidity and temperature sensors



15.06.2022 / 09:00





Media Release

15 June 2022, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Shorter delivery times for high-precision humidity and temperature sensors

Sensirion is shortening the delivery time of its humidity and temperature sensors to 14 weeks. The resulting increased sensor availability ensures stable supply chains and provides customers with additional flexibility.

Sensirion is shortening the delivery times for humidity and temperature sensors to 14 weeks thanks to intensive collaboration with its suppliers and expanded production capacity. This boost to the security of the supply chain and Swiss-based production enable the sensor manufacturer to meet even short-term fluctuations in customer demand.

By optimizing our supply chain and increasing our production capacities, we are able to offer the shortest lead times for semiconductor sensors worldwide. With our market-leading humidity and temperature sensors, we are improving the delivery situation for our customers, says Maximilian Eichberger, Director Product Management Humidity and Temperature Sensors at Sensirion.

Latest generation of humidity and temperature sensors

The SHT4x and STS4x humidity and temperature sensors are based on Sensirions patented CMOSens® Technology and are suitable for standard SMD assembly processes. The sensors also offer maximum reliability, as demonstrated by extensive accelerated service life tests. They feature a complete sensor system on a single chip with a fully calibrated digital I2C interface and are available in different accuracy versions.

Learn more about Sensirions humidity and temperature sensors and the delivery times here.



About Sensirion Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the worlds leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The companys aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.