|
01.09.2022 09:15:05
Media Release: Temperature sensor for automotive applications now available
|
Sensirion Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release
Temperature sensor for automotive applications now available
Sensirion announces the STS4xA, a highly reliable digital temperature sensor series specifically designed for automotive applications. The sensor platform supports automated optical inspection and comes with an advanced on-board diagnosis system.
Stäfa, Switzerland Sensirion is adding the digital automotive sensor STS4xA to its wide range of temperature sensors. The STS4xA series currently consists of two versions: STS41A-AD1B and STS41A-AW1B, with the latter offering optional wettable flank packaging to support automated optical inspection (AOI). Moreover, the integrated on-chip heater enables advanced on-board diagnosis (OBD), making it possible to perform a functionality and plausibility diagnosis instead of simple presence checks.
The expansion of our next-generation temperature sensor series means more opportunities for our customers to benefit from high precision and reliability in automotive applications. Our STS4xA temperature sensor builds on the established foundation of the STS4x sensor family, delivering a wide supply voltage range and low current consumption while maintaining top performance, says Matthias Scharfe, Product Manager for Humidity and Temperature Sensors at Sensirion.
The sensor platform is based on Sensirions CMOSens® Technology and draws on Sensirions extensive experience in temperature sensing, thus benefiting from the companys well-established engineering expertise. The cost-efficient STS4xA features an I²C interface and provides a wide supply voltage range. Thanks to its small size and four-pin dual-flat no-leads (DFN) package, the STS4xA can easily be integrated into a variety of automotive applications. Moreover, it meets relevant industry standards, such as 85 °C/85 % RH accelerated life tests.
Find out more information about Sensirions STS4xA temperature sensor here.
Sensirion is one of the worlds leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The companys aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.
Additional features:
File: Product Picture STS4xA
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sensirion Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 50
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 306 40 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 306 49 06
|Internet:
|www.sensirion.com
|ISIN:
|CH0406705126
|Valor:
|A2JGBW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1432861
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1432861 01.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sensirion Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:15
|Media Release: Temperature sensor for automotive applications now available (EQS Group)
|
09:15
|Medienmitteilung: Temperatursensor für Automobilanwendungen jetzt erhältlich (EQS Group)
|
24.08.22
|Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion beendet das erste Halbjahr 2022 mit einem soliden Wachstum. (EQS Group)
|
24.08.22
|Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion closes H1 2022 with solid growth (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|Sensirion Connected Solutions AG: Continuous methane emissions monitoring solution for the energy industry (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|Medienmitteilung: Noch kürzere Lieferzeiten für hochpräzise Feuchte- und Temperatursensoren (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|Media release: Shorter delivery times for high-precision humidity and temperature sensors (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|Medienmitteilung: Sensirion Inside: Temperatur- und Feuchtigkeitsmonitor THEye (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Sensirion Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sensirion Holding AG
|30,75
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX unter Druck -- DAX gibt nach -- Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Anleger in Deutschland lassen es vorsichtig angehen. Die Märkte in Fernost notieren am Donnerstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts.