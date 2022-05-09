|
Media Release: Ultra-high accuracy SHT45 humidity and temperature sensor available now
Ultra-high accuracy SHT45 humidity and temperature sensor available now
Sensirion reveals the new high-precision SHT45 humidity sensor as part of Sensirions 4th-generation humidity sensors the SHT4x series. The SHT45 offers the highest accuracy for humidity and temperature backed up by Sensirions many years of sensing technology expertise.
The SHT45 builds on a new and optimized CMOSens® chip, offering ultra-low power consumption and high accuracy specifications. Sensirions CMOSens® Technology provides a complete sensor system on a single chip thanks to a fully calibrated digital I2C fast-mode plus interface. The SHT45 covers operating ranges from 0 to 100 % RH and from -40 C to 125 C with accuracies of ± 1 % RH and T = ± 0.1 C, ensuring reliable measurement results thanks to its long-term stability and high precision. With an extended supply voltage range of 1.08 V to 3.6 V and 400 nA average current, the SHT45 is perfectly suited for the most demanding applications. The small size in a robust DFN housing enables integration into challenging designs while meeting the strictest reliability demands, as demonstrated by its JEDEC JESD47 qualification.
We are continuing to push the boundaries of humidity sensing with the SHT45 through increased accuracy and a wide supply voltage range. Thanks to more than 20 years of experience in developing humidity sensor technology and our end-of-line testing, we can guarantee the accuracy specifications for every part shipped, says Maximilian Eichberger, Director of Humidity and Temperature Sensor Product Management at Sensirion.
Learn more about Sensirions SHT45 humidity sensor here.
About Sensirion Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions
Sensirion is one of the worlds leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The companys aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.
