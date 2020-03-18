Media Statement From Southwest Gas

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these unprecedented times, Southwest Gas continues to be an essential part of the communities we serve. We remain committed to our two million-plus customers and will continue our normal hours of business operations during the current COVID-19 pandemic. As a cornerstone of the community, the company provides the essential service of delivering energy to our customers, many of who are home-bound and rely on natural gas to cook, heat water and homes, and dry clothes, more now than ever before. That's why we've also ceased disconnections indefinitely, until the COVID-19 situation improves, as we know that many of our customers will be affected by recent closures. In addition, we have adopted enhanced hygiene protocols, including mandating that our technicians wear safety glasses and gloves, as well as exercise social distancing and remain at least six feet away from customers in a home or business. We also want to remind customers that our public offices and payment kiosks remain open for customer business. Per the CDC's recommendation, no more than ten people will be allowed inside the office at once. Customers can still manage their account from the comfort of their homes using our website swgas.com and our mobile app. We also provide assistance programs for income-qualified customers.

