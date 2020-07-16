Media Stream Launches Wellnys Contributor Program to Support the Wellness Professionals Community and Offers Free Access During Pandemic Times

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the initial success of Wellnys.com, Media Stream is excited to announce the launch of its Wellnys Contributor Program. This unique program offers health and wellness professionals around the Nation exclusive opportunities to share their expertise in top categories as technology, family, culture, trends, fitness, nutrition, and more.

"Wellnys is a great channel for our team of chiropractors, naturopaths, estheticians, massage therapists and applied kinesiologists to share their expertise and connect with the holistic community." Dr. Howard Cohn, Founder of the Cohn Health Institute.

"The Contributor program allows us to target our niche and freely discuss the importance of the mind and body connection in Aikido martial arts. As we are all struggling to stay afloat during these challenging pandemic times, we are grateful for the opportunity to share our message." Gentil Pennewaert Shihan, Founder and Dojo Cho of Newport Beach Aikido.

The Contributor Program is currently open to chiropractors, medical doctors, nutritionists, acupuncturists, massage therapists, fitness gurus and experts in related wellness fields. Wellness professionals can submit weekly articles to the Media Stream press team and each article will be professionally edited and SEO optimized. Additionally, Media Stream is also offering custom banner advertisements, curated by its in-house Design Team and strategically placed to target specific audiences. In efforts to support the holistic wellness community during these challenging pandemic times, the Contributor program is free to all certified wellness professionals until January 1, 2021. Those interested in becoming a Contributor should complete the online Registration Form.

"Holistic wellness care is essential, especially during these Pandemic times. Media Stream is making it our mission to support those who help others heal. We believe that families and individuals will choose holistic health as their primary source of healthcare and we want to give our wellness professionals a channel to share their valuable expertise." Charn Pennewaert, CEO of Wellnys.com.

About Media Stream Marketing

Media Stream Marketing is a premier digital marketing and creative design agency based in Orange County, California. From small "Mom-and-Pops" to thriving corporations, Media Stream has crafted a myriad of successful projects for its clients, including custom websites, targeted advertisements and other creative assets.

With over 20 years of leadership, design, and marketing experience in the wellness industry, Charn Pennewaert leads the Media Stream creative team with personalized marketing solutions. Her clients include top wellness speakers, chiropractor coaching organization, and an A-list of wellness professionals around the Nation. She has trained and assembled a unique team of creative and innovative designers to ensure her clients succeed. Media Stream understands that the success of a marketing campaign doesn't just come from brainstorming exciting ideas. It comes from making those ideas come to life.

