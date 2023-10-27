Media tour spotlights centuries of ceramic culture

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China Daily:

International reporters and internet influencers were captivated by Jingdezhen's profound ceramic culture during the recent Hi Jiangxi media tour.

The Oct 16-18 tour in Jingdezhen of East China's Jiangxi province was attended by representatives from countries and regions including the United Kingdom, Turkyie, Vietnam and Africa.

"This is my first time to come to Jingdezhen. The city is amazing and interesting and the view is also magnificent," said Mouhamed Diouf, a reporter for the Africasia Media Group and a member of China Storyteller Partnerships.

The tour visited a number of museums in China's "porcelain capital", including the Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum, the Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum, the Jingdezhen Heritage of Ceramic Industry Museum, Sanbao International Ceramic Art Village Museum and Hutian Ceramic Art Museum, to learn about the ceramic history and development of the city.

Mohamed Jihad, an English-Chinese bilingual presenter from Egypt, said he was impressed by the culture of relics at the Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum.

"It is amazing to see the wisdom of ancient people shown in the cultural relics; I think ceramics are not just everyday objects or artworks, but a symbol of Chinese civilization's sensitive role in the development of the ancient Silk Road," he said.

"The ceramic industry in Jingdezhen is very prosperous. There are more trade opportunities between China and Egypt due to the Belt and Road Initiative, and I hope the city can produce more ceramic products to export to my country," he added.

The tour also witnessed production of porcelain at the Hutian Ceramic Art Museum.

"Seeing how the factories make the porcelain and porcelain materials is wonderful, and realizing it is locally sourced is so impressive," said Ahamed Sabbir, a reporter for BDTone24.com and a member of China Storyteller Partnerships.

In addition to museums, cultural and creative zones in Jingdezhen such as Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue and Taoyangli Imperial Kiln historical block brought new experiences of porcelain to the media tour.

"This is my second time visiting this wonderful city. What impresses me most about this place is the culture and its history in China's civilization," said Tobias Symonds, a TikTok influencer from the United Kingdom. "It's wonderful and amazing that the tradition of ceramics and porcelain has been maintained for centuries and that we see young people involved in it today. It is very beautiful."

Members of the tour also participated in the 2023 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Expo.

"Jingdezhen is a beautiful porcelain city because of its rich ceramic culture, and I'm really happy to be here to explore that beauty," said Neslihan Kilavuz, a YouTube hostess from Turkyie.

Organized by China Daily and the publicity department of Jiangxi province, the Hi Jiangxi media tour invited foreigners to visit Jingdezhen to learn about the historical city's culture as well as its achievements on the Chinese path to modernization.

