Media Tycoon John Malone Buys 37,082 More Liberty Latin America Preference Shares. What Does This Tell Investors?

Billionaire John C. Malone, Director Emeritus, reported the purchase of 37,082 Series A Preference Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($20.43); post-transaction value based on Sept. 17, 2026 market close ($8.53).

Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications operator in the Caribbean and Central America with approximately 9,000 employees and trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenues of $4.5 billion. The company operates critical telecommunications infrastructure across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging its subsea cable networks and integrated service platforms to serve both residential and enterprise customers. Despite near-term profitability headwinds, as reflected in TTM net losses, the company's diversified geographic footprint and essential infrastructure position it for strategic value in underserved telecommunications markets.

Continue reading