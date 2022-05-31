Median Technologies Launches Imaging Lab, Spearheading the Integration of iBiopsy® Artificial Intelligence Technologies Into iCRO Imaging Services for Oncology Trials

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) announces that the company is expanding its portfolio of services with Imaging Lab, a new entity whose mission is to leverage AI, data mining, and radiomics technologies to exploit imaging data from clinical trials in oncology.

The creation of Imaging Lab materializes the convergence of iCRO's activities for image management in the development of new oncologic drugs and iBiopsy®'s activities for the development of software as medical device targeting early diagnosis of cancers, especially lung cancer.

"We are seeing a paradigm shift of pharmaceutical companies towards new drug candidates targeting patients with early-stage cancers," said Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median Technologies. "The synergy between our iCRO and iBiopsy® businesses is perfect to respond to this change: iBiopsy® develops software as medical device, integrating AI technologies, which allow the diagnosis of diseases at a very early stage, when patients are still asymptomatic. At the same time, iCRO has extensive knowledge of image processing and its management in clinical trials. The cross-fertilization of our two businesses will enable us to leverage imaging data in conjunction with other clinical information in an unparalleled way and provide biopharmaceutical companies with tools for Go/No-Go decisions in trials," adds Fredrik Brag.

Imaging Lab will provide new answers in four areas that determine the success of clinical trials: selection of patients included in trials, especially inclusion of patients diagnosed at early stages of disease thanks to AI technologies, prediction of response to therapy, measurement of disease progression, and evaluation of the safety of drug candidates. The goal is to optimize development plans, including facilitating Go/No-Go decisions to increase the success rate of clinical trials. This rate is especially low in oncology, generating an average development cost of $2.8 billion to take a new molecule to market, compared with an average of $1 billion per new molecule brought to market for other therapeutic areas1.

"Our experience of image management in clinical trials has shown that trial data is vastly underutilized. We can extract much more information from images through the widescale use of data mining, AI, and radiomics and use these technologies to better support our customers and biopharmaceutical partners in their clinical developments," says Nicolas Dano, COO iCRO of Median Technologies.

The Imaging Lab team will be present from June 4-6 (exhibition dates) at the ASCO Annual Conference in Chicago , Median’s booth #2098, Exhibit Hall A, to meet the pharmaceutical community.

About Median Technologies: MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

1 https://www.biopharmadive.com/news/new-drug-cost-research-development-market-jama-study/573381/

