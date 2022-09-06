|
06.09.2022 17:45:00
Median Technologies to Participate in the 2022 ESMO Congress, Sep 9 – 13, 2022, Paris, France, With Two Scientific Posters on iCRO and iBiopsy®
Regulatory News:
Median Technologies (ALMDT) (Paris:ALMDT) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2022 ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) Congress, to be held in Paris, France, September 9-13 (venue: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles).
The Company will present two scientific posters. Details of the sessions include:
255P - Challenges to Assess Bone Metastases in Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) of Breast Cancer Trials Using RECIST 1.1
Session: Breast Cancer, Metastatic
Date: Sep 10, 2022
Timeslot to meet the scientific team: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CEST
Place: Poster Area, Hall 4
919P - Artificial Intelligence Supporting Lung Cancer Screening: Computer Aided Diagnosis of Lung Lesions Driven by Morphological Feature Extraction
Session: New Diagnostic Tools
Date: Sep 11, 2022
Timeslot to meet the scientific team: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CEST
Place: Poster Area, Hall 4
During the industry exhibition, Median team will be available at booth #447, Hall 7.2 to discuss the scientific posters, present the latest developments on iBiopsy® LCS CADe/CADx SaMD as well as the Company’s iCRO services for image management in oncology trials including Imaging Lab, intelligent imaging capabilities for drug development. Daily presentation sessions on Imaging Lab are planned at 3:00 pm CEST at booth.
More about the ESMO congress: https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2022
About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005715/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIESmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIESmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
|10,10
|-0,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.