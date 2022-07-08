Median Technologies to Participate in the 2022 European Congress of Radiology (ECR), July 13 – 17, 2022, Vienna, Austria, with Two Presentations on iBiopsy®

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT) (Paris:ALMDT) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2022 European Congress of Radiology (ECR), to be held in Vienna, Austria, July 13-17.

The Company will give an industry presentation and a scientific paper presentation. Details of the sessions include:

Industry presentation: "Enabling lung cancer screening with iBiopsy® AI-based software as medical device”

Session: AIX Theater

Date: July 13, 2022

Time: 3:25 pm – 3:45 pm CEST

Scientific paper presentation: RPS 1305-6 – "Development and validation of a machine learning based CADx designed to improve patient management in lung cancer screening programmes”

Session: RPS 1305 - Artificial intelligence (AI) in chest imaging: part 2

Categories: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Imaging Informatics, Chest, Oncologic Imaging

Date: July 15, 2022

Time: 10:30 am - 12:00 pm CEST

Median’s team will be available at booth #AI-29, Expo X1, AI-area to discuss the presentations and present the latest developments on iBiopsy® LCS CADe/CADx SaMD from July 13 to 17, 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

The European Congress of Radiology (ECR) organized by the European Society of Radiology (ESR) is the premier European event in radiology and the second largest in the world. The congress conveys more than 20,000 with a split of more than 10,000 professional delegates (radiologists, technologists etc.), and ~8,000 industry participants (imaging modalities, PACS etc.). Radiology professionals from Europe and beyond attend to gather knowledge through educational courses, to see the latest innovations presented by technical exhibitors, and to discover groundbreaking research from scientific paper presentations. More about the ECR: https://www.myesr.org/congress

About iBiopsy®: iBiopsy® is based on the most advanced technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (DS), benefiting from Median’s expertise in medical image processing. iBiopsy® targets the development of innovative AI/ML-based Software as Medical Device, to be used in several indications for which there are unmet needs regarding early diagnosis, prognosis and treatment selection in the context of precision medicine. iBiopsy® currently focuses on lung cancer, liver cancer (HCC) and liver fibrosis (NASH).

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

1 A radiological CADe device is "intended to identify, mark, highlight or otherwise direct attention to portions of an image that may reveal abnormalities during interpretation of images by the clinician.” A CADx device is "intended to provide information beyond identifying abnormalities, such as an assessment of disease.” Source: FDA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005258/en/