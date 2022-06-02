Median Technologies to Present an Abstract at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting, June 3 – 7, 2022, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT) announced today that it will be presenting an abstract at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting, June 3-7, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA (exhibition dates: June 4-6).

Details of the session include:

Abstract # / Poster # - The adjudication rates between readers in Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) of advanced esophageal cancer trials with or without immune checkpoint initiators as first-line therapy

Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic and Hepatobiliary

Date: Saturday June 4, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM CDT

Place: McCormick Place South, Hall A, Poster Board 27

The study analyzed a pool of advanced esophageal cancer trials with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors, which used RECIST 1.1, and documented the proportion of reader discrepancies, reader performance through monitoring procedures. 4 esophageal cancer BICR trials that included 1,875 patients (8,501 time-points) involving 14 radiologists were analyzed. Trials had an average adjudication rate of 45.28%. The discordances of baseline lesion selection (34.4% of discordances) and lesion measurement (40.3% of discordance) in follow up visits are the main reasons triggering adjudications in esophageal cancer central reading. Appropriate reader training and monitoring are solutions which can not only mitigate a large portion of the commonly encountered reading errors, but also help to reach more consensus on lesion selection and measurement between readers.

The Median’s clinical team will be available at booth #2098, Exhibit Hall A to discuss the abstract results from June 4 to June 6, 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

The ASCO Annual Meeting is the world’s premier oncology conference, organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the largest oncology society in the world. Each year, the ASCO conference brings together more than 35,000 oncologists from all around the globe, and is attended by all medical, educational and industrial stakeholders involved in the field of oncology worldwide. More about the ASCO Annual Meeting: https://am.asco.org/

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

