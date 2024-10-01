Medianet challenges the Australian monitoring industry with a powerful new platform

The evolution of media monitoring has arrived at a new benchmark

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medianet - Australia’s trusted media intelligence company - is launching a full-service platform that integrates real-time monitoring with analysis, press release distribution and media contacts.

The addition of media monitoring will empower and enrich Medianet’s existing suite of services to create a comprehensive media intelligence solution, unique to the market.

Medianet’s expansion into monitoring in November will challenge the incumbents - all foreign-owned - in a sector with an annual value of more than $100 million.

"We are delivering a cohesive platform for a media world that has become harder to navigate and illuminate,” Medianet managing director Amrita Sidhu said.

"It will work smart for customers and end the frustrations they have been experiencing for way too long.”

Medianet’s new platform is a response to what Ms Sidhu described as a "lack of meaningful and effective innovation” in the media intelligence sector, which serves business, government, public institutions and not-for-profit organisations.

"We have worked with customers in Australia for more than 40 years and we have listened to what they tell us they need,” Ms Sidhu said.

"We are confident we have engineered a solution that is measurably smarter and has a superior user experience than anything else in the market, including industry-first metrics.”

She added: "We will also be better on price.”

Ms Sidhu said the Medianet platform will elevate communications value and productivity by giving customers seamless control of four key assets:

Outreach - An intuitive press release builder accelerated by targeted media distribution lists, allowing customers to take command of their public messaging.

Monitoring - Real-time access to media coverage across online, print, broadcast and social, sourced from Australia’s most influential media brands.

Search - Contemporaneous and archived media coverage of companies and organisations - surfaced by new smart search technology - to facilitate research, context and assessment of the competitive environment.

Analysis - Value-based insights and metrics of media coverage in real-time, providing sentiment evaluation, share of voice and actionable guidance on response strategies.

"This combined functionality will give our customers a new level of power over their media messaging strategy,” Ms Sidhu said. "They can create a message, get it delivered to the right people, know where it lands in the media and, critically, understand how it has been perceived.”

The platform is underpinned by the latest technologies available globally, encompassing AI tools, large language models and data science, to rapidly generate metrics tailored to a customer’s requirements.

"The technology we have deployed resolves the blindspots which have been frustrating customers,” Ms Sidhu said.

"It will immediately give customers a very clear view of how a campaign has performed and deep insights to shape and manage their ongoing media strategy.”

A part of the user experience will be exemplary customer support, which Ms Sidhu described as a hallmark of Medianet’s professional reputation.

"For all of the technical sophistication of our new platform, we certainly understand the value customers place on human touch,” she said. "We are putting control in customers’ hands but we will also be on the end of the phone if a customer needs it.”

To interview Medianet Managing Director Amrita Sidhu or for an exclusive media preview contact asidhu@medianet.com.au +61 481 177 686 or

Head of Marketing Mercedes Carrin on mcarrin@medianet.com.au +61 430 729 397.

For more information about the new Medianet platform go to medianet.com.au

Key points:

About Medianet: Australia’s leading media services provider, with more than 40 years experience helping companies, government and organisations tell their stories. Independently managed, Medianet’s equal major shareholders are News Corp and Nine Entertainment.