MediaNet Crosses 80M Track Threshold, Announces Multiple Global Partnerships

SEATTLE, August 02, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediaNet, the world's most advanced music distribution and rights management platform, has achieved significant milestones in the first half of the fiscal year 2019, bringing new features and availability to all our customers, and welcoming many new music-based services to the MediaNet environment.

Today, MediaNet is proud to announce that our business-facing music catalog, the backbone of our entire service collection, has surpassed 80 million tracks. This milestone, unrivaled in the industry services sector, is made possible by the 400,000+ music labels and distributors around the world which make their diverse and in-demand musical content available on our platform.

"80M tracks is a huge landmark for our company," said MediaNet General Manager Jeff Wallace. "Services using the MediaNet platform now have access to more music than ever, in more territories than ever. Our scale of content operations, which include the largest track selection and geographic availability on the market, means music services deployed using MN Open and MN Enterprise can offer more user value than ever before."

On the strength of our catalog and services, which can serve millions of users and streams each month, MediaNet has signed 10+ new commercial customers since January. These exciting services span subscription streaming, commercial audio, sit-back internet radio, conditional downloads, and artificial intelligence, all taking advantage of MediaNet's powerful, easy-to-use API toolkit.

"From enterprise-level customers to innovative startups, MediaNet continues to design custom music solutions that scale to meet all customer needs," says Wallace. "We are constantly expanding our service offerings to keep our partners at the forefront of music."

About MediaNet

MediaNet is the world's most advanced music distribution and rights management platform. For nearly 20 years, MediaNet has offered powerful technologies for music data, catalog, licensing, and royalties. We power industry-defining services by unifying globally-accessible sound recordings, a comprehensive database of works ownership and rights, flexible access, and foundational back-office capabilities under one roof.

In 2016, MediaNet was acquired by SOCAN, through its services arm Dataclef, injecting our platform with a century of world-leading rights experience, technology, and data.

For more information, please visit: http://www.mndigital.com; http://www.dataclef.com; http://www.socan.com

