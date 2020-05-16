Mediaplanet and Mario Andretti Partner to Make Our Roads Safer

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its cross-platform campaign "Auto Care & Safety." This campaign will educate parents, teens, auto professionals, and all drivers on the importance of driver safety, as well as increase education about auto refinancing and how vehicle maintenance can affect your vehicle's longevity.

There are currently more than 280 million cars and trucks on American roads with Americans holding on to their cars longer than ever before. In fact, the average in-use American car is 11.8 years old. With longer life spans, this means car owners are turning to mechanics and car professionals more than ever, looking for reliable professionals to ensure the best care for this expensive investment.

The print component of "Auto Care & Safety" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in the New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, D.C./Baltimore, Atlanta, and Carolinas markets, with a circulation of approximately 200,000 copies and an estimated readership of 600,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit modernwellnessguide.com/campaign/auto-care-safety/.

In an exclusive interview, Formula One, NASCAR, and IndyCar champion Mario Andretti shares why it's important to follow your vehicle's suggested maintenance schedule, and why peak vehicle performance comes down to who's sitting in the driver's seat. "A driver has to be skilled enough to be able to get the most out of each car," Andretti says. "While it takes the same skill, it's the handling that's different. It's like flying a fighter aircraft (F1) versus a bomber (NASCAR). The IndyCar is driven like a laser. The stock car is heavier and a totally different beast."

This campaign was made possible with the support of the Automotive Service Association, National Road Safety Foundation, National Safety Council, Put on the B.R.A.K.E.S., The International Detailers Association (IDA), PenFed Credit Union, Hum by Verizon, Endurance Warranty Services, Federal Tire North America, and Scosche Industries.

