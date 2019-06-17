Mediaplanet and Michael Strahan Come Together to Celebrate National Small Business Week and Entrepreneurship in America

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating small businesses in America, Mediaplanet recently launches "Small Business" campaign this past May. The focused campaign aims to educate entrepreneurs and small business owners on the best practices for optimizing their operations with the leading technologies, tools, and resources that can make their businesses run more efficiently, improve productivity, and ensure quality customer relationships.

In 2019, the small business industry is anything but small. Currently, there are over 30 million small businesses nationwide, which employ more than 57 million American men and women and account for 99.7 percent of commerce in our country. However, 20 percent of small businesses continue to fail by the end of their first year, 50 percent going under within the end of their fifth year and rising to 80 percent by the tenth year. The top reasons these businesses fail include poor money management skills, lack of business forecasting tools, and limited understanding of sales, marketing, and promotional strategies.

National Small Business Week (May 5-11) recognized the critical contributions of our nation's entrepreneurs and small businesses. According to the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of three new jobs in the United States each year. It's essential to America's global competitiveness that these businesses continue to grow, create 21st century jobs, and drive innovation.

NFL champion, award-winning broadcaster, and American businessman Michael Strahan teamed up with Mediaplanet to offer his advice for entrepreneurs looking to establish a lasting small business. "Communication and collaboration are the most important things," he says. When asked what makes a successful businessman or businesswoman, Strahan states, "Hard work, focus, the ability to make others see your idea. As a team leader, make people know their value to your team. I think a good leader always takes a step back and sees the complete picture. That's what an athlete has to do: take a step back form the big moment of the game to breathe, reassess, and then attack it the right way."

