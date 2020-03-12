Mediaplanet Partners up with NORD and Shaquem Griffin and more to help Raise Awareness for the Rare Disease Community

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet recently announced the launch of the February 2020 edition of "Rare Diseases." This campaign will showcase the innovative work being done within rare diseases research, diagnostics, and will highlight what industry experts and patients see as potential future therapies for those living with rare diseases.

Shaquem Griffin, the linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks, is the cover story of the print edition. Shaquem Griffin was born with a rare disease called amniotic band syndrome which is a rare condition caused by strands of the amniotic sac that separate and entangle digits, limbs, or other parts of the fetus. It's believed that amniotic band syndrome occurs when the inner membrane ruptures, or tears, without injury to the outer membrane. Shaquem speaks to the challenges he faced but with the support of his family and friends, and perseverance despite all odds he made it to the NFL and is now the fastest linebacker in the league.

The print component of "Rare Diseases" is distributed within this weekend's edition of USA Today in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, Houston, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

This campaign was made possible with the support of National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), BERG, NFL Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Shaquem Griffin, Deciphera, Ovid Therapeutics, Retrophin, Global Genes, Chloe's Fight Rare Disease Foundation, CureCMT4J, Our Odyssey, Uplifting Athletes, A Cure In Sight, Massachusettes Biotechnology Council, SLC6A1 Connect and more!

