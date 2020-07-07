Mediaplanet Partners With South University to Promote Careers in Public Health

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet recently launched an awareness initiative to inspire more people to pursue a career in public health. The COVID-19 pandemic thrust this field into the spotlight and, as a result, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts job growth of 11 percent for public health careers by 2026. In partnership with South University — which offers a Master's in Public Health degree program both online and on-campus, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Public Health degree program — the digital content campaign "Careers in Public Health" comprises original articles and videos that outline public health career options. The digital campaign also goes into detail about the qualities a successful public health professional candidate may have, and spotlights inspiring, well-known public health figures in history.

Many of the things we depend on to protect our health and well-being were thought of and implemented by public health professionals. "Immunizations, workplace safety, family planning, cleaner water, healthier mothers and babies — many of the greatest achievements of the 20th century have been in the field of public health," says Jason Robertson, associate professor and chair of the South University Public Health programs.

Today, aspiring public health professionals can expect a career that is dynamic, with plenty of ways to make an impact. "You could be developing or advocating for new policies, collecting and analyzing data, designing or implementing programs, developing treatments and vaccines, creating marketing and communication campaigns, or a variety of other work. But the core of the field is working to improve health outcomes, which includes addressing the societal and systemic factors that lead to improved health," says Tracie Seward of the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health, in an original article published within the campaign.

