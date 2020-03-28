Mediaplanet Teams Up With Anna Victoria to Educate About Fertility

NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ahead of National Infertility Awareness Week in April, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this March's edition of "The Fertility Journey." This campaign will serve as a guide, showcasing the companies and educational resources changing the face of fertility, third-party parenting, and maternal health options.

One in 6 couples experiences trouble with fertility. From women waiting to have children later in life to same-sex couples planning to start a family, the road to parenthood has become challenging, emotionally draining, and an expensive problem to solve, yet no one should have to give up their dream of starting a family. Additionally, many babies born through IVF and frozen embryo transfer are at a greater risk for complications and premature birth, and prospective mothers need to know the options available to support a healthy pregnancy and the best birth options.

Anna Victoria, fitness influencer and founder of the Fit Body app, graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview, Victoria reveals her fertility journey and wants to let other women know that they aren't alone. Victoria encourages women considering IVF to speak openly about their experiences. "It doesn't always go the way that you hoped it would, and at the end of the day you just have to accept that this is your journey," she said. For women like Victoria who have experienced difficulty with their fertility, Victoria said, "This is just a season in your life. It's not going to last forever."

The print component of "The Fertility Journey" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Central Florida, and Chicago markets, with a circulation of approximately 200,000 copies and an estimated readership of 600,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/journey-to-parenthood/

This campaign was made possible with the support of IVIRMA Global, EMD Serono, Future Family, Ferring, Fertility Focus, Footsteps to Family, The Fertility Hub, Prima-Temp, WIN Fertility, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, American Association of Birth Centers, American Society For Reproductive Medicine, March of Dimes, Moms in the Making, Midwest Reproductive Symposium, Through The Heart, and IVF Abroad.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

Press Contact:

Chloe Addleson

chloe.addleson@mediaplanet.com

(646) 619-3267

SOURCE Mediaplanet