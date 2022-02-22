MEDIASSOCIATES NAMED GOOGLE PREMIER PARTNER

SANDY HOOK, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google has granted Mediassociates premier status in its new Google Partners program, which identifies the top-performing digital marketing partners across its platforms. The award cites Mediassociates among the top 3% of Google partners in the U.S. and extends a series of new benefits to the agency's clients.

Google grants Mediassociates premier status in new Google Partners program identifying top-performing digital agencies.

In 2022, the Google Partners program has advanced program requirements and elevated what it means to be a Premier Partner. Mediassociates benefits from dedicated account support and access to beta products and testing for its clients.

In a statement, Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing, said Premier Partners stand out "based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow."

"This distinction means we're leveraging all the latest technology, tools and expertise to make the most of this critical media platform for our clients," said Jeff Larson, President of Mediassociates. "Partnering with Google has helped us more than double the size of our agency in the past two years. Being a Premier Partner will allow us to expand our relationship in ways that benefit our clients significantly."

Mediassociates has grown rapidly by promising business results, not just media metrics, for clients. The agency's Precision Branding approach uses proprietary research to identify early signals for the most profitable customers and best-performing media. Mediassociates' Google Certified Search team leverages this unique intelligence within the Google portfolio and across the digital media landscape. The combination has brought more than 13 new clients to the agency in the past 12 months.

About Mediassociates

As an independent media planning, buying and analytics agency, Mediassociates plans and delivers communications campaigns that help marketers predict, measure and optimize business outcomes. Clients include Ziply Fiber, University of Phoenix, Mount Sinai Health System, Fannie Mae, Citizen Watch and the Strava fitness app.

Contact: Toni Lee, toni@tonileepr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediassociates-named-google-premier-partner-301486866.html

SOURCE Mediassociates