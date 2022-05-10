MediaTek Unveils New AIoT Platform Stack and Introduces the Genio 1200 AIoT Chip

With the MediaTek Genio platform stack, designers and OEMs can bring differentiated and secure intelligent devices to market faster

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today unveiled its new Genio platform for AIoT devices and introduced the first chip in the Genio family, the Genio 1200 designed for premium AIoT products.

MediaTek Genio is a complete platform stack for the AIoT with powerful and ultra- efficient chipsets, open platform software development kits (SDKs) and a developer portal with comprehensive resources and tools. This all-in-one platform makes it easy for brands to develop innovative consumer , enterprise and industrial smart applications at the premium, mid-range and entry levels, and bring these devices to market faster.

With MediaTek Genio, customers have access to all the hardware, software and resources needed to go from concept to design and manufacturing. Customers can choose from a range of Genio chips to suit their product needs, and then use MediaTek's developer resources and the Yocto Linux open platform SDK to customize their designs. MediaTek also makes it easy for customers to access its partners' system hardware and software, and leverage partners' networks and sales channels. By offering an integrated, easy-to-use platform, MediaTek Genio reduces development costs and speeds up time to market, while providing long-term support for operating system updates and security patches that extend the product lifecycle.

"Today MediaTek powers the most popular AIoT devices on the market. As the industry enters the next era of innovation, MediaTek's Genio platform delivers flexibility, scalability and development support brands need to cater to the latest market demands," said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek's Computing, Connectivity and Metaverse Business Group. "We look forward to seeing the new user experiences brands bring to life with the Genio 1200 and its powerful AI capability, support for 4K displays and advanced imaging features."

Open Platform AIoT SDK

The Genio open platform AIoT SDK allows designers to customize multiple products with the same software pack, which supports Yocto Linux. By streamlining the writing and coding of each software application layer, customers can develop their products with minimal support – regardless of the type of application.

Developer Resources and Partner Ecosystem

MediaTek's Genio developer portal gives customers access to a wide range of developer tools, along with access to partners' system hardware and software. Furthermore, brands can use the portal to take advantage of partners' networks and sales channels. This range of development tools and partner support makes it easy for brands of all sizes to streamline the design of AIoT products and speed up time-to-market.

High-Performance Chipsets

The MediaTek Genio chipsets offer fast multicore performance with extreme power-efficiency, optimizing the user experience for even the most compute-intensive AI applications. The CPU, GPU and AI Processing Unit (APU) in each Genio chipset work together to enhance intelligent autonomous capabilities at the edge and support high quality displays, cameras and more. Additionally, each chipset offers support for the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols to deliver seamless connectivity.

The Genio series includes premium, mid-tier and entry-level system-on-chips (SoCs) and modules to address different market and application needs such as:

Genio 1200 for premium AIoT applications that need best-in-class performance, support for the latest multimedia standards and 4K displays, 4.8 TOPs AI accelerator, and exceptional power efficiency

for premium AIoT applications that need best-in-class performance, support for the latest multimedia standards and displays, 4.8 TOPs AI accelerator, and exceptional power efficiency Genio 500 for retail and commercial IoT applications that require high performance edge processing and advanced multimedia capabilities.

for retail and commercial IoT applications that require high performance edge processing and advanced multimedia capabilities. Genio 350 for hubs in portable and home environments that require lighter vision and voice edge processing.

for hubs in portable and home environments that require lighter vision and voice edge processing. Genio 130 for thin-OS and cloud-supported voice assistant devices that require an audio and microphone-orientated platform.

With a highly capable octa-core CPU, five-core graphics, dual-core AI processor and advanced multimedia engines, the Genio 1200 is ideal for advanced smart home appliances, industrial IoT applications and other demanding AI-embedded devices. The Genio 1200 can also receive and process ultra-high definition display and camera inputs from a range of computer vision (CV) applications.

The new Genio 1200 combines best-in-class performance, support for the latest multimedia standards and 4K displays, and exceptional power efficiency in a 6nm-class chip. This highly integrated, powerful and extendable platform supports several high-speed interfaces, such as PCI-Express, USB 3.1 and GbE MAC, and also supports MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E and sub-6 5G modules to meet a wide range of connectivity needs.

The Genio 1200 will be commercially available starting in H2 2022. To learn more about the Genio platform and Genio 1200 please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/internet-of-things/aiot

Developers can access the MediaTek Genio portal at https://www.mediatek.com/aiot/home

