Medibank Says Won't Pay Cyber Ransom

(RTTNews) - Medibank said that no ransom payment will be made to criminal responsible for a recent data theft. Around 9.7 million current and former customers data were stolen in the cyber-attack.

Medibank noted that it will commission an external review to ensure that it learns from this cyber-attack and continue to strengthen its ability to safeguard its customers.

Normal business operations have been maintained during this cyber-crime event with customers continuing to access health services. No further suspicious activity inside systems has been detected since 12 October 2022.

Medibank said it currently believe the criminal accessed the name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address for around 9.7 million current and former customers and some of their authorized representatives. It represents around 5.1 million Medibank customers, around 2.8 million ahm customers and around 1.8 million international customers.

The criminal did not access primary identity documents, such as drivers' licences, for Medibank and ahm resident customers. They sid not access credit card and banking details, They accessed Medicare numbers (but not expiry dates) for ahm customers. The accessed passport numbers (but not expiry dates) and visa details for international student customers.

The criminal accessed health claims data for around 160,000 Medibank customers, around 300,000 ahm customers and around 20,000 international customers. This includes service provider name and location, where customers received certain medical services, and codes associated with diagnosis and procedures administered.

Medibank said it continues to work with the Australian Government, including the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Australian Federal Police.