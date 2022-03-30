Medical Cannabis Innovator Khiron Continues to Disrupt Global Marketplace Signing Partnership with Teleton in Mexico

Teleton has 24 Medical Centers (22 rehabilitation centers, 1 autism center and 1 Children's Hospital for Cancer) located across the country, and around 600,000 patients with disability, cancer and autism conditions

The partnership includes:

Establishment of Khiron's Zerenia™ medical cannabis clinics within Teleton's network across Mexico

Distribution of Khiron's medical cannabis products in Teleton's pharmacies

Training of Teleton's Health Care Practitioners on delivery of medical cannabis

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), the global medical cannabis leader expanding throughout Latin America and Europe, has partnered with health care company Teleton to bring access to medical cannabis to more than 24 medical centers across Mexico.

Khiron is a leader in the marketplace with its end-to-end solution focusing on the category of medical cannabis. Khiron has a proprietary, sustainable model of growing, distributing, and prescribing cannabis for a range of health care solutions in its Zerenia ™ medical cannabis clinics. Leveraging their wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide.

"The establishment of Khiron's Zerenia™ medical cannabis clinics in Teleton's medical centers is only the beginning of our go-to-market strategy and medical partnerships in Mexico," says Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director. "We are focused on delivering the highest quality and best care to patients and ongoing education to doctors and communities at large."

Khiron has also obtained regulatory quotas (authorization to use a control substance under International Conventions) from Mexico's regulatory agency COFEPRIS for importing CBD and THC into the country and is currently securing permits for imports to begin commercial sales in the country. With Mexico's population of nearly 130 million, it is among the top 15 economies worldwide, Khiron's serves more than 11.7 million people who have conditions treatable with medical cannabis.

Arturo Pichardo, Corporate Medical Director of Teleton, adds, "Teleton and Khiron's Zerenia™ clinic network complement each other perfectly with our strong patient focus, as we share the same values about our common mission. This partnership is good news for patients with various medical conditions throughout Mexico."

Khiron has also partnered with Mexico's top university Tecnologico de Monterrey to provide medical cannabis training to doctors across the country, based on Khiron's education programs and real-world evidence from its Zerenia™ clinics across Latin America.

About Teleton

Fundación Teletón is a non-profit organization that seeks to serve children with disabilities, cancer and autism, offering them comprehensive and quality care that promotes their full development and inclusion in society. In Mexico, it has 22 Rehabilitation Centers, 1 Autism Center and 1 Children´s Hospital for Cancer, located across the country, and around 600,000 patients with disability, cancer and autism conditions attending since 1.999. It is part of ORITEL (The International Organization of Telethons), the integrating entity of 12 American countries (including the United States) that nowadays form part of the Telethon Organization which was created with the objective of providing and developing services of habilitation, rehabilitation and inclusion of children and adolescents with disabilities.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading global medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and focus on creating access to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Germany, UK, Peru, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

