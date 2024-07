Medical Costs Could Outpace Social Security's COLA in 2024. Here's How Retirees Can Cope.

Retirement should be a time to enjoy the fruits of a lifetime of labor. Some like to travel, dedicate time to hobbies, volunteer, buy a vacation home, or just enjoy carefree leisure time. But too often, money worries stifle the enjoyment.According to a Motley Fool study, 62% of retirees rely heavily or exclusively on Social Security for income. This makes the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) critical as prices rise. Unfortunately, a whopping 82% of those surveyed believe the 3.2% increase this year helped little or not at all when it comes to essential expenses. Medical costs are a huge reason why.The COLA is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures broad-based price increases in goods and services. However, medical costs (which disproportionately affect retirees) rise much faster. Since 2000, medical care prices have increased 120% versus 85% for other goods and services, as shown below.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel