Medical Debt Will Be Surgically Removed from Your Credit Score

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Your credit score may soon have a healthier glow.On Wednesday, VantageScore, a credit score provider owned by the industry's Big Three, said it will stop factoring medical debt into its scores.Continue reading