Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic Shares Little-known Permanent Side Effects of Cryolipolysis (Fat Freezing Treatments)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryolipolysis, also known as Fat Freezing, is thriving as a non-invasive fat reduction treatment option in Singapore as with the rest of the world. It works by gently and efficiently targeting fat cells underneath the skin via targeted and controlled cooling technology. The fat cells are frozen and naturally metabolised by the body. It does this without affecting the skin itself. Its non-invasive nature is amongst its many benefits and the primary reason for its preference among those seeking to reduce body fat. Additionally, the treatment can be performed on multiple parts of the body which increases its capacity.

Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia: Permanent Side Effects Of Fat Freezing Treatments

Cryolipolysis' success is well-realised by many, but there are those who have encountered its side effect known as "Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia" (PAH). PAH is a side effect where hardened area of fat develops after cryolipolysis. Those affected will notice their treated areas getting larger and tender[1]. PAH has also been observed to develop more commonly among male patients.

While the occurrence is rare, it is not uncommon. Unfortunately, PAH, once developed, is permanent and can only be treated with liposuction[2].

Dr. Ivan Puah, Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic, who is licensed by the Ministry of Health Singapore to perform liposuction procedures, shares his experience in treating patients affected by PAH.

"I was assessing a young lady who had fat freezing done on both arms, she presented with disproportionately enlarged fat 'lumps' on treated areas soon after. The fat 'lumps' had grown in size over the past year, making her arms look rather strange. It had affected her so much that she dared not wear any short-sleeved or sleeveless attire.

I still remember another patient who suffered from PAH who came with his father for a consultation. During the consultation, his father mentioned that he was distraught with guilt since his son developed this condition a few years ago, as he was the one that brought him for the fat freezing treatment. His son suffered from depression after that. He blamed himself ever since."

Reference

1 Jalian, H. R., Avram, M. M., Garibyan, L., Mihm, M. C., & Anderson, R. R. (2014). Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia After Cryolipolysis. JAMA Dermatology, 150(3), 317–319. doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2013.8071 2 Kelly, M. E., Rodríguez-Feliz, J., Torres, C., & Kelly, E. (2018). Treatment Of Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia Following Cryolipolysis: A Single-center Experience. Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery, 142(1), 17e-22e. doi: 10.1097/PRS.0000000000004523

