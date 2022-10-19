Medical Home Network, Plunum Health Join in Care Transformation Collaboration

Medical Home Network will help Plunum Health implement MHN's proven model of care and create an integrated, community-based system of whole person care to further improve the health of the communities they serve.

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunum Health is partnering with Medical Home Network (MHN) to help community clinics in Los Angeles implement MHN's proven model to transform care and create a community-based system of whole person care.

Plunum Health is a not-for-profit community health organization serving over 100,000 safety net patients in Southern California. Plunum Health's member clinics work together to ensure that patients in low-income neighborhoods are given the best care possible. On Oct. 17, 2022, the participating organizations held a joint meeting at the California Endowment conference center in Los Angeles to kick off their collaboration.

MHN will help Plunum Health's three federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) implement a Care Transformation Program, which is a localized approach to care addressing a variety of clinical, cultural and social needs specific to the Los Angeles communities.

"In Los Angeles, competition versus collaboration usually leads the day. But at Plunum Health, three leading FQHCs have come together to revolutionize care and improve health outcomes by setting a new standard for identifying the needs of our patients so we can achieve optimal health," said Muriel Nouwezem, chair, Plunum Health. "This is a new way of linking clinical care, supportive care, ancillary care and community supports that build on the promise of CalAIM and propel it forward for all."

Since 2009, MHN has been partnering with federally qualified health centers to transform care and build healthier communities. MHN's model of care links care management to primary care at the practice level. Care teams hired from the community provide culturally sensitive whole-person care, building trust with patients while coordinating their care across all venues and settings. MHN's approach uses technology in new ways to connect providers, enhance communication and provide real-time alerts so care is more proactive.

"MHN is thrilled to partner with Plunum Health on whole-person care transformation," said Cheryl Lulias, Medical Home Network president and CEO. "MHN's holistic approach will build on Plunum Health's existing delivery system to create a community-based system of integrated care that will further improve the health of their communities."

Plunum Health is dedicated to assisting its member community clinics, including Eisner Health, Saban Community Clinic and Venice Family Clinic, serve low-income neighborhoods with quality health care. MHN has similar roots as a not-for-profit formed in 2009 to help FQHCs in the Chicago area transform care and build healthier communities.

"Plunum Health and MHN share a mission to provide quality care and improve clinical outcomes in underserved communities," said Joel Torrez, executive director of Plunum Health. "With MHN's help, our goal is to create an integrated system of care that connects different healthcare entities in order to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of the people in the communities we serve."

About Medical Home Network and Plunum Health

Medical Home Network (MHN) is a nationally recognized not-for-profit organization focused on transforming care in the safety net and building healthier communities. Based in Chicago, MHN powers the future of healthcare delivery by creating clinically integrated, digitally connected and community-based systems of care that focus on the whole person. MHN's innovative approach consistently delivers leading health outcomes, savings, and quality results under value-based arrangements. For the second year in a row, Modern Healthcare named MHN one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at medicalhomenetwork.org and on LinkedIn.

Plunum Health is a Los Angeles-based community health center collaborative whose members have a shared vision to improve access and quality of care for their communities. Member clinics work together to develop solutions for common issues that make a positive impact on the health of their patients and communities. Plunum Health is dedicated to supporting community health centers through innovative solutions and collaborative efforts with the goal of making quality healthcare accessible to all. Learn more at plunumhealth.org.

